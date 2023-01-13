Kate Middleton steps out without her engagement ring during high-profile engagement

The Princess of Wales briefly removed her sapphire engagement ring for a particular part of her first engagement of 2023…

Kate Middleton steps out without her engagement ring in Merseyside, seen here during her visit
(Image credit: Photo by Jon Super-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Emma Shacklock
By Emma Shacklock
published

Kate Middleton stepped out without her stunning sapphire engagement ring for part of a high-profile engagement in Merseyside. 

The Prince and Princess of Wales have made their first appearance in 2023 since Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, was officially released on January 10. The future King and Queen Consort visited the new Royal Liverpool University of Hospital. With all eyes on them amid the shocking allegations made in Spare, including the claim that Prince Harry felt Prince William was “gone forever” after he and Kate married, they opted for outfits in matching shades of blue and green. Kate Middleton’s style trademark of a cozy dress and coat were perfect for the January weather. 

However, eagle-eyed fans might also have spotted that Kate Middleton stepped out briefly without her engagement ring during this high-profile visit to Merseyside. 

Catherine, Princess of Wales visits to the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

(Image credit: Photo by BRUCE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Although she was pictured arriving and leaving wearing her sparkling sapphire, she was also snapped with just her Welsh gold wedding band inside the hospital. She was photographed using hand sanitizer before entering a ward and walking along the corridors of the hospital without her iconic ring which was one of Princess Diana’s jewelry items. 

The Princess of Wales kept on the matching sapphire and diamond earrings that coordinate perfectly with the ring and someone likely looked after it for her during her time not wearing it. 

Kate Middleton steps out without engagement ring in Merseyside

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty// Image 2: Photo by BRUCE ADAMS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

This isn’t the first time that Kate has temporarily removed her engagement ring - or even just attended a public event without it. Back in the summer of 2022 she watched some Commonwealth Games events in Birmingham with Prince William and Princess Charlotte wearing just her wedding ring. 

And she also briefly removed her engagement ring when she took part in a sailing competition during a visit to Plymouth in August that year. She’s also done so in the past for visits to hospitals and according to Hello! (opens in new tab), it’s reportedly due to her wanting to avoid any kind of hygiene hazard whilst on wards.

This would certainly make sense and could be the reason she was briefly seen without her engagement ring again in the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, showing her conscientiousness. She and Prince William paid a visit to Merseyside to express their gratitude to those working in the healthcare and mental health support fields for all they do during the winter months

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital

(Image credit: Photo by Bruce Adams-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ visit marked their first public appearance not only of the year but amid the revelations made by the Duke of Sussex in Spare. The Royal Family haven’t officially commented on the book and there’s also been sad news for King Charles and Prince William after the loss of the prince’s godfather and King’s second cousin, King Constantine of Greece.

King Charles has now stepped out for the first time since Spare’s publication as he undertook an engagement in Aberdeenshire in Scotland and showcased his dedication to his royal duties.

Emma Shacklock
Emma Shacklock

Emma is a Senior Lifestyle Writer with six years of experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas including literature, the British Royal Family and knowing all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV, Channel 4 and every streaming service out there. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, you can find Emma cooking and watching yet more crime dramas.

Latest