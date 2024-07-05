Kate Middleton's chic apple green Wimbledon dressing proves the bold hue is nothing to be scared of

We're taking Kate Middleton's apple green Wimbledon style moments as a sign to embrace the striking tone this summer - because, while she hasn't yet made an appearance at the tennis tournament this year, we're still taking notes on her looks from Wimbledons gone by.

When it comes to knowing what to wear to Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales is a woman who has always had it utterly nailed. She's been stepping out for a day in the Royal Box at the iconic tennis event for as long as we can remember - and acing it with her outfits every time.

And while we're still keeping our fingers crossed that tennis lover Kate will make an appearance sitting courtside this year, we've been busy reminiscing over her Wimbledon looks of the past and noticed that bold green dresses are quite the thing for her.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Turning up at Day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships in 2021, Kate looked incredible in a grassy green Emelia Wickstead midi dress, complete with a flowing pleated skirt and chic cap sleeves.

Choosing from her expansive designer heel collection, Kate added a fresh pop of white in the form of her Jimmy Choo Romy 85 pumps and left us with some major hair envy thanks to her flawlessly blow-dried tresses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Then look back to the final of Wimbledon 2023 and Princess Catherine's emerald green outfit is another one we're still thinking about.

As she made an appearance with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte for a day at the tennis, Kate chose a fitted Roland Mouret green midi dress with short sleeves and subtle ruffle detailing on the top half.

Going for one of her favourite pairs of heels, Kate added the Gianvito Rossi 105 pumps in Bisque Suede for some instant neutral elevation - and followed suit with her taupe Emmy London clutch bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While you might be unsure on if a crisp apple green hue is a colour that will suit you, woman&home Digital Fashion Editor, Caroline Parr, says it's actually a lot easier to incorporate the tone into your summer capsule wardrobe than you might think.

Caroline adores Kate's tennis green choices for Wimbledon and is adamant it's a tone worth trying for anyone, saying, "Kate is a big fan of literal dressing, so it's hardly a surprise that green has been one of her most common colour choices when visiting SW19.

"It's a colour that suits lots of skin tones and hair colours, so it's a great way to gently try lean into colour if you always seem to find yourself wearing all-black. It's a very calming colour too - try it!"