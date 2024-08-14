Iconic pictures of a young Sophie Wessex before she became a royal

Holding many titles is nothing new to a royal - but the current Duchess of Edinburgh has really been through many phases.

Born in Kent and training as a secretary, Sophie found success working in public relations and co-founded her own company. But nothing would compare to the fairy tale that was to come - falling in love with Prince Edward, marrying the youngest son of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in 1999 and starting her royal journey as the Countess of Wessex.

There are plenty more interesting facts about Duchess Sophie, but what about those years before she became a royal? Here, we look back at Sophie Rhys Jones and her life before royalty came a-calling.

32 pictures of a young Sophie Wessex

Working girl, 1993

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The media started paying more attention to Sophie Rhys Jones, a long-time friend of Prince Edward, in 1993, when the city worker specialising in public relations was confirmed to be dating the late Queen Elizabeth's youngest son.

At the time, Edward took a then-unprecedented step of releasing a statement to the press about Sophie’s privacy, in a move that Prince Harry would mirror decades later for Meghan Markle. In 1993, Edward wrote, "I am taking this unusual step of writing to you directly in the hopes of stopping your reporters and photographers from destroying that part of my life that I am entitled to regard as private and more importantly, Sophie’s life."

Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family by Tom Quinn, | £7.14 at Amazon Exploring what it's like to grow up in the Royal Family, Tom Quinn brings together historical sources with testimonies from palace staff. There are tales of royal mischievousness, including surprising anecdotes about Queen Elizabeth and Prince William, and it's shocking, funny and insightful all at once.

Prince Edward's plus one, 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After initially trying to keep things under wrap once the pair started dating in 1993, it became clear that Sophie and Edward were the real deal when she joined the Prince for the wedding of Lord Ivar Mountbatten in April 1994.

Sophie's chic-and-no-fuss 90s cropped haircut and bold red dress certainly made her a new fashion icon amongst the royals, alongside Princess Diana, who'd sadly pass away before Edward and Sophie would marry in 1999.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Loving the outdoors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie's wellies have become a go-to style staple for the outdoorsy and adventurous royal, and it turns out she's been a lover of the wilderness long before marrying into the Royal Family.

Decked out in a classic pair of Wellington hunter-green boots, Sophie looks completely in her element braving the elements on a walk in 1994. Perhaps this is why Sophie was such a natural fit into the family, as they all share a love of the countryside and getting active.

All aboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We love the laid-back vibes of Duchess Sophie in this throwback shot from 1994.

The future Duchess, with a casual, oversized shirt rolled up at the sleeves, is playing a game of some sort with Prince Edward on board the HMS Brittania, in Cowes, Isle of Wight.

Catching a wave

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The royals have been known to show off their sporting prowess over the years, and it turns out a younger Sophie Rhys Jones had a love for something that would immediately bond her with her future brother-in-law, King Charles.

Sophie is known to love a spot of windsurfing, something which a young Charles also took up, being pictured riding the waves in Australia.

Arriving at the ball, 1994

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From state balls to star-studded soirees, fans are used to admiring Duchess Sophie's best looks in her time as a royal, but as this photo from 1994 proves, she was always ready to sparkle at a ball.

Accompanying Prince Edward to a ball on the Isle of Wight, we love Sophie's uber-elegant, ultra-feminine pink satin ball gown, complete with a patterned bodice.

Happy 30th birthday, Sophie!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Born January 20, 1965 (making her an Aquarius, for those who care about such things), Sophie had been dating Prince Edward for a couple of years by the time she turned 30 in 1995.

The future Duchess was seen walking to work in Central London around her birthday, carrying a bouquet and a huge grin. Could this young 30-year-old have predicted how differently her life would be in the years following?

Statement hat for Royal Ascot, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1995, Sophie - who was then a high-powered PR business owner - made one of the clearest signs she was set for a royal future when she joined Prince Edward and fellow royals in the Royal Enclosure at the annual Royal Ascot races.

Sophie brought the drama for her first appearance in the royal box with her future family, pairing a white halter-neck dress, with a waist-cinching snake print corset and a large, navy blue hat boasting a huge bow that was so dramatic it could've been one of the late Queen Elizabeth's scene-stealing hats.

Yacht life, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 1995, Sophie was invited to a summer holiday up in Balmoral - a sure-fire sign she had made it within the royal inner circle.

Travelling suitably in style, the future Duchess was photographed stepping off a yacht embodying Quiet Luxury in a perfectly tailored blazer jacket and wide-spread collar shirt. Two capsule wardrobe essentials that would look just as refined and wearable today.

Winning the family's approval

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Prince Edward's plus one to the wedding of his mother’s cousin, Lord Ivar Mountbatten, in 1994, Sophie was well on her way to earning her position within the Royal Family.

Perhaps the greatest seal of approval came from Edward and Sophie travelling with Edward's aunt, the grandiose and, by all accounts, formidable Princess Margaret.

Princess Margaret and Sophie look perfectly at ease with one another.

Curtsying to the Queen Mother

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She ran her own PR business, she loved the great outdoors *and* it turns out a young Sophie also had her curtsy perfectly mastered - no wonder she was invited to spend a summer holiday with the royals back in 1995, despite not getting engaged until 1998.

Showing the utmost respect, Sophie presented Edward's grandmother with a deep curtsy as they made their way to Balmoral in 1995.

Nailing 90s fashion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course, back in 1995 when this photo was taken, 90s fashion was simply called 'fashion' - but either way, the future Duchess of Edinburgh proved how she could completely own an aesthetic.

The military-style jacket in a bold hue of red was a standout piece, and the gold buttons gave it a regal touch. With the oversized bag and simple black trousers, we could imagine this same outfit being worn today!

Joining the royals for a sombre occasion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The picture of solemnity and grace, a pre-royal Sophie Rhys Jones was invited to mark the decommissioning of the Royal Yacht Britannia in 1997.

It was a sign of how important she'd become to the family, as the event was one of great significance to the late Queen, who was so fond of the ship that at its decommissioning, Her Majesty made a rare display of emotion and shed some tears.

Styling out the rain

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a hard-working Londoner, a bit of rain never got in Duchess Sophie's way. Back in 1994, the future Duchess was spotted heading home, dressed perfectly for a wintry day in the city.

Sophie's brown leather jacket with a scoop neck was a playful take on classic outerwear.

Celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh Awards, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over 20 years before Prince Edward and Sophie would become the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the pair attended a ball honouring the Duke of Edinburgh Awards established by Edward's father, Prince Philip.

For the event, Sophie looked glamorous in a sparkling, glittery gown.

Horse riding in Windsor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another early photo from Sophie's courtship with Prince Edward shows the pair riding horses around Windsor in 1999.

Sophie's classic riding outfit - including a timeless tan jacket and black leather boots - make her look oh-so-stylish, and her confidence on horseback is no doubt what helped her bond with her mother-in-law, the late Queen Elizabeth II, a life-long lover of horses.

Sophie's love of horses - and, in particular, the sport of carriage driving - was also something she had in common with her father-in-law, Prince Philip.

One of her first tours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In October 2000, just a little over a year after they were married, Sophie - who was then officially the Countess of Wessex - and Prince Edward took on one of their first major overseas tours together.

The pair went on a tour of Malaysia and Brunei, and Sophie's colourful, elegant fashion and confidence proved she was more than ready for the future that awaited her in the Royal Family.

The Royal Yacht Squadron Ball, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Duchess of Edinburgh has definitely found her signature style in recent years, and we love that she's always showcased her personality through her fashion. Take the Black Tie Royal Yacht Squadron Ball in 1996. Sophie found a way to reimagine the classic black dress so it had a little something extra.

The patterned belt effect gives a flattering waistline and elevates the simple - but fool proof - Little Black Dress.

Duchess overboard

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She's stylish, reliable and celebrated for her commitment to the work of the Royal Family... so it is refreshing to see that even someone as polished as the Duchess of Edinburgh isn't immune to the odd stumble.

In this amusing photo, the adventurous sports enthusiast found herself in over her head - almost literally - as she fell from her windsurfing board. We hope she could laugh off the unfortunate paparazzi shot!

Bright and bold for Royal Ascot, 1996

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps taking style cues from her future mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, Sophie's second appearance with the royals at the Royal Ascot races in 1996 saw her sport a bright, turquoise outfit.

Looking sublime in the spring hues, Sophie paired her jacket and skirt with a wide, off-white hat.

The poster child for Quiet Luxury

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Quiet Luxury is a popular trend known for its lack of conspicuousness, favouring refined, subtle and timeless pieces. And back in 2000, the Countess of Wessex (at the time) embodied the style before it even had a name.

Looking effortlessly chic and summery, Sophie paired a white halter neck with a pair of brown trousers. Carrying what appears to be a checked print bag (Burberry, perhaps?) this is a very British look that defies trends and could be worn today.

Nailing summer formal fashion

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the summer of 1995, 30-year-old Sophie Rhys Jones faced something that many young women fear - the first holiday with the potential in-laws. The only added pressure for the future Duchess was her in-laws happened to be the British Royal Family. No pressure, then.

She was heading to Balmoral to spend the summer with the royals when she was photographed wearing this understated, summery white outfit, complete with a blazer jacket and flowy skirt. A perfect blend of smart and seasonal.

Glammed up for an awards show

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even before she was the Duchess of Edinburgh (and the Countess of Wessex before that), Sophie Rhys Jones was no stranger to glamour. She did, after all, co-own her own successful public relations firm.

So it's no surprise she looks completely in her element at the 1995 National Television Awards wearing a stunning black dress, complete with a plunging neckline, and a gorgeous double-strand of pearls.

Proving the power of a pea coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If there's one thing every woman should have in her wardrobe, it's a classic pea coat that can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. And Duchess Sophie - a chic city worker who mingled with the best of them - knew that better than anyone.

Here, she was papped looking effortlessly polished thanks to the elegant cut of her pea coat jacket, which can be worn buttoned up to give a streamlined silhouette (and to beat the chill) or can be worn in a more casual way.

Showing off her wild side

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Animal print might not immediately seem like something a royal - or a future royal - would wear, but the late Queen Elizabeth II, Queen Camilla and Catherine, Princess of Wales have all been known to indulge in the playful print from time to time.

Back in 1999, Sophie wore a bold animal print jacket in a silvery hue, blending two different daring looks in one - metallics and leopard.

Winning over the public at her first Royal Christmas

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Six months after getting married in June 1999, Sophie, Countess of Wessex made her first ever appearance at the annual Sandringham Christmas in December of that year.

She was an instant hit with the throngs of well-wishers who come out each Christmas to catch a glimpse of the royals on their way to the Norfolk church, receiving bouquets of flowers and even winning favour with the local pets (something which no doubt would've impressed the late Queen, a renowned dog lover!)

Sophie's Christmas hat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Duchess Sophie is now a permanent fixture at the Christmas walkabouts, and she made sure to make an impression with her first-ever appearance in 1999.

While she opted for a subtle, understated full-length cream coat, she had fun with some of the accessories, including a box bag and a rather unique structural green hat which included a wave-like formation on one side of the brim.

Being a good party guest

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal or not, a young Sophie Rhys Jones proved she always had great etiquette as she observed one of the unwritten rules - never turn up to an event empty-handed!

The Duchess was spotted making her way to a party carrying a case of beers back in 1997. Not quite the same standard as the royal approved cocktails she might have partaken in since then!

All the colours, 1995

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1995, Sophie Rhys-Jones attended the Ascot Charity Race Day in support of the Duke Of Edinburgh Award Scheme - and her look couldn't have been more 1990s, or more perfect.

From the choppy cut of her shorter hair to the tropical, colourful mid-length dress, Sophie looked dressed up in a more informal, playful way. Her cropped, Bolero-style black jacket gave the look a refined touch.

Getting into the swing of things

(Image credit: Getty Images)

By 2001, the former PR manager had been a full-fledged royal for two years - and in this photo from one of her earlier engagements, she showed just how well suited she was to the task.

The Countess of Wessex looked stunning in a purple ensemble, pairing a darker dress with a thin cardigan in a lighter shade.

The string of pearls and a huge smile finished off the look perfectly.

Her first Trooping the Colour, 1999

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For anyone marrying into royalty, there are some important firsts that fans await with glee. These include the first ever summer trip to Balmoral (made famous by scenes from Netflix's The Crown which implied the family could somewhat haze potential partners), the first ever Christmas trip to Sandringham (which is usually reserved only for married partners, something which they relaxed for Meghan Markle) and the first appearance with the family at Trooping the Colour.

Sophie's first Trooping the Colour appearance - the parade celebrating the monarch's birthday in summertime - was in 1999, the same year she married Edward at St George's Chapel, Windsor.

For the historic moment, an elegant looking Sophie opted for a large, summery navy-and-white hat and a simple, understated navy jacket. If her look seemed somewhat reserved, it should be noted her wedding took place exactly one week after this ceremony - perhaps her attention was elsewhere!

Announcing the engagement, 1998

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1998, it finally happened. During a winter escape to the Bahamas (oh, to be a royal!) Prince Edward proposed to Sophie after five years together.

They announced their engagement the following month, posing for photos together in very formal attire.

Edward told reporters, "It’s impossible to understand why it has taken me this long, but I don’t think it would have been right before, and I don’t think she would have said yes."