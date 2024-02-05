Duchess Sophie’s wellies are a stylish wet weather essential that will stand the test of time

Duchess Sophie’s wellies are a stylish wet weather essential and perfect for countryside walks in rainy February.

When it comes to practical footwear that works all year round, the humble Wellington Boot is many people’s go-to for a reason. Even the royals are fans of this sturdy boot and the Duchess of Edinburgh is known to favour a pair from Ariat when she ventures into the great outdoors.

Ariat is one of the best boot brands around and they also sell plenty of gorgeous western style boots, though Duchess Sophie’s wellies are the classic Burford design. Priced at £140 the Burford Waterproof Rubber Boot comes in three equally wearable colours - olive green, chocolate brown and deep navy.

Duchess Sophie opted for the green pair for a super traditional look and the tan coloured trim across the top and the strap are a gorgeous contrast. The leather detailing on this waterproof rubber boot is luxurious and Duchess Sophie’s wellies are crafted from a vulcanised rubber upper.

Perfect for rainy days or walks outside in muddy conditions, the Burford boots have ATS® Pro technology which helps provide great stability and comfort and a shock-absorbing EVA midsole, accentuating their wearability.

Shop Duchess Sophie's Wellies

Burford Waterproof Rubber Boot View at Ariat RRP: £140 | Duchess Sophie's wellies are as sturdy as they are gorgeous and the earthy green shade is a real classic. Crafted with a vulcanised rubber upper, the ATS® Pro technology helps with comfort and stability and they're perfect for venturing outside on wet days. Burford Insulated Rubber Boot View at Ariat RRP: £160 | For a little extra warmth, the Burford Insulated Rubber Boots are a brilliant option to wear in the colder months. They have the same sleek design and leather detailing, with the addition of a 3.5mm neoprene lining to help keep your toes warm. Burford Waterproof Rubber Boot in Brown View at Ariat RRP: £140 | Duchess Sophie has also been spotted wearing the chocolate brown version of the Burford boots before and they are just as stunning. This colourway would look especially beautiful worn with neutral tones like beige and camel and the design is unbelievably practical.

For a perfect fit, the adjustable leather strap closure with a subtle buckle is such a practical addition to their design. If you want to wear a pair of thicker jeans with your Ariat Burford wellies then simply adjust the strap to allow yourself more room or tighten if you’d prefer a sleek, streamlined effect with your warmest leggings.

The Duchess of Edinburgh’s boots also come in half sizes and they are the most elegant item to keep your feet dry yet stylish in rainy conditions.

If you’d prefer a little more warmth to your wellies for the colder months, Ariat also makes the £160 Burford Insulated Rubber Boots which have a moisture-wicking layer for comfort and durability as well as a 3.5mm neoprene lining to help ensure your feet stay toasty warm.

Duchess Sophie’s wellies are on the luxurious side price-wise but if you’re tempted to invest in a new pair, then the quality and style of these could be perfect for you. Alternatively, there are so many other fabulous waterproof footwear options on the market for more affordable prices.

Shop More Wellies

Regatta Fairweather II Wellies in Black Animal Print View at Regatta RRP: Was £60 , Now £23.95 | These waterproof boots from Regatta currently have a massive 60% discount and have a natural cotton lining and EVA footbed for comfort. The black animal print colourway is the perfect mix of bold and versatile and can add a stylish edge to your outfits on rainy day walks. Hunter Original Tall Wellington Boots View at Hunter RRP: £135 | If you're looking for a classic pair of tall, green wellies then these are a beautifully minimalist choice. Also available in other shades, these boots are made from natural rubber and have a polyester lining for comfort. This particular style has been part of the Hunter Original brand since 1956. Mountain Warehouse Mucker Neoprene Long Boot View at Mountain Warehouse RRP: £79.99 | These neoprene boots come in khaki green like Duchess Sophie's wellies and black. They are water-resistant rather than waterproof, but the gripping sole is a great element and they are very easy to clean. If you're not planning to venture out in heavy rain, these are a more affordable boot option to consider.

Many of them are a similar earthy green shade that gives any look a countryside chic edge to it and often adjustable details will be part of the design too. Whichever wellies you choose, though, Duchess Sophie has showcased how they can be styled more formally as well as being a practical purchase with more casual attire.

The senior royal has been seen wearing her Ariat Burford boots on several occasions, including a visit to Shallowford Farm in 2022. She wore her boots with cream trousers tucked in, a chestnut brown shirt and a khaki green tailored blazer with statement gold buttons down either side.

Last year she wore what looked to be the brown shade of the same wellies for a visit to Smerrill Dairy as Patron of the Addington Fund. She met farmers from across Gloucestershire and wore the brown boots with green trousers and a khaki-brown Barbour jacket.