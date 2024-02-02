Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper and sultry yet cosy knee high boots is a combination we need in our wardrobes
Duchess Sophie's blush pink jumper and brown knee high boots are so elegant and easy-to-wear throughout the colder months
Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper and sultry knee high boots is a combination we need in our lives right now this winter.
When you’re venturing outside on cold winter days nothing beats wearing your best wool jumpers to make you feel cosy and sophisticated at the same time. For many of us neutral knitwear is a must-have in our winter capsule wardrobe, but the Duchess of Edinburgh has just proved that soft pastel shades can also be incredibly versatile. Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper from Max Mara is an investment piece we can’t help falling for. The cosy knit was the focus of her outfit as the senior royal paid a visit to The Lighthouse in Barnsbury on 31st January.
She joined the volunteer team for the afternoon and surprised guests at the ‘Tea & Cake for Senior Citizens” event. Duchess Sophie’s jumper was a gorgeously elegant choice for this special occasion, which was captured in pictures by Ed Peers.
The minimalist design featured a classic ribbed roll neck that was mirrored in the cuffs. Other than these details, Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper was plain, making it very easy to pair with so many wardrobe items. Although pink might not immediately seem like the most wearable colour, the warm undertone of this pastel hue makes it so flattering and it would look great with everything from your best jeans to skirts or more formal trousers.
Shop Pink Jumpers Like Duchess Sophie's
RRP:
Was £49.99, Now £34.99 | If you love the look of Duchess Sophie's blush pink jumper and would like to recreate it very affordably then this is a lovely option. It is crafted from a wool blend and has a classic high roll neck and ribbed design for extra detail.
RRP: £69 | This cosy pink jumper has dropped shoulders and wide sleeves for an extra relaxed look. The ribbed trims are very similar to the ones on Duchess Sophie's jumper and the raised seam down the front gives added texture to this piece.
RRP:
Was £165, Now £115 | With a shorter funnel neck and balloon sleeves, this oversized jumper is a lovely choice if you want to look casual but put-together. It would look fabulous with everything from jeans and trainers to trousers and boots.
The Duchess of Edinburgh chose to style her pink jumper with a beige fit-and-flare wool blend skirt from Gabriela Hearts and sultry yet sophisticated brown leather knee high boots. Whilst we might all have a favourite pair of black boots in our collection, brown has been especially on-trend this season.
Duchess Sophie’s chocolate-brown boots perfectly complemented the warmth of the pink and camel without being too much of a bold contrast. Knee high boots are a brilliant item to help you add a bit of glamour to an everyday look whilst also helping to keep your legs warm in winter.
Shop Boots Like Duchess Sophie's
RRP: £180 | With a round toe and low block heel that helps to make them more comfortable for day-to-day wear, these boots are sure to make a statement with any winter look. Stretch panels on the back also ensures that these are easy to take on and off.
RRP: £140 | Made from durable leather, this classic design includes elasticated side panels, a round toe and mid-height heel. The subtle croc-effect detailing draws the eye and the gold-toned buckle is a glamorous touch.
RRP:
Was £169, Now £79 | Crafted from 100% leather, these chocolate brown knee high boots have a minimalist design that makes them so versatile. Pair them with more formal dresses for a stunning special occasion look or jeans and a jumper for daytime wear.
The senior royal accessorised her look with a simple necklace, hoop earrings and stacked bracelets. She kept her signature blonde locks tied back as she often prefers to do and this allowed the roll neck design of Duchess Sophie’s blush pink jumper to do all the talking.
Whilst at The Lighthouse, Duchess Sophie was part of the Tea & Cake for Senior Citizens event which is held weekly. It’s attended by many local residents and this week’s event included delicious treats, knitting and a trivia quiz.
As revealed by The Lighthouse, the Duchess of Edinburgh “added much joy” with her volunteering, serving tea and cake, acting as quiz master and chatting with the guests, as well as helping to sort donations for the community fridge.
“It was such a brilliant afternoon and a highlight at the start of the year for our little community. The Duchess made everyone feel so special, showing interest and care to our guests, and rolling up her sleeves with the volunteers,” centre manager Anna Wright declared.
