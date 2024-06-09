Duchess Sophie’s pink stripe midi skirt is the perfect statement summer piece

We love Duchess Sophie’s pink stripe midi skirt and she gave us the ultimate styling lesson with the darker accessories she chose to tone down the brightly patterned piece. 

Duchess Sophie knows how to dress for an occasion. She effortlessly transitions from formal looks, like her Prada jacket and green floral dress combo, for her more official engagements to more relaxed and laidback outfits, the one that sticks in our minds is her camel suede jacket and blue maxi skirt, for family-centric outings and more adventurous duties. 

But she drew a brilliant balance between the two back in 2019 with the perfect business-casual look for an appearance at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials. 

Stepping out to support fellow royal Zara Tindall as she competed in the trials, Sophie wore a statement midi skirt plastered with burgundy and pink stripes, giving us all the summer capsule wardrobe inspiration we need. 

The funky piece featured horizontal stripes at its top, bleeding into a chevron style stripe at the bottom to give the silhouette movement and shape. 

The skirt, made from super soft cashmere, was from the designer Gabriela Hearst and has been re-worn by the Duchess on numerous occasions. Unfortunately, it's no longer available from the brand but there are plenty of similar pieces out there on the market. 

Duchess Sophie wearing pink stripe midi skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While Sophie could have leaned into the skirt's bold colours, she instead toned down the statement piece with some brilliant styling. Opting for a navy blue top, matching blazer, and navy ankle boots, the skirt suddenly doesn't seem so daunting to step out in. 

It's a brilliant styling trick that brought in a darker shade without any harsh tones clashing with the bright skirt and we love the simple, silver jewellery she accessorised with. 

Duchess Sophie wearing pink stripe midi skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To further balance the boldness of the skirt, Sophie kept her makeup minimal and opted for a ponytail - a hairstyle that she's becoming known for pulling off brilliantly. 

Whether it's her voluminous and versatile ponytail that's the perfect spring/summer up-do, or she's opted for a low pony and added interest with her go-to vibrant hair scarf, the royal is a huge fan of styles that keep her hair off of her face and we're definitely going to be recreating her style this summer as temperatures rise. 

