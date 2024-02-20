Duchess Sophie's voluminous bob and oversized blazer is a 30th birthday outfit that stood the test of time
Duchess Sophie's bob and oversized blazer combination is still right on trend today and it's a look we can't help hoping she'll bring back
Duchess Sophie's voluminous bob and chic oversized blazer is a 30th birthday outfit that’s stood the test of time and is still right on-trend.
Nowadays we rarely see members of the Royal Family stepping out on their birthday - at least not for anything other than a special appearance or engagement. However, Duchess Sophie’s 30th birthday look in 1995 for a typical work day in London is one that’s not only been captured in stunning photos but has really stood the test of time. By now many of us might be aching to put away our best puffer jackets and embrace something new ready for spring and the Duchess of Edinburgh showcased still-on-trend oversized blazers and bob haircuts at their best.
Duchess Sophie has had a fair few short bob hairstyles in her time but this one in January 1995 was especially short and parted to the side. Shaped around her face, the side of Duchess Sophie’s bob was wonderfully voluminous.
The senior royal is best known in recent years for her bright blonde locks, but back then her hair was a darker blonde-brown shade. The cut was very of-it’s-time, but bob hairstyles are still as popular now and the French bob that is everywhere for 2024 has the same chin-length.
Although Duchess Sophie didn’t opt for a fringe like many celebrities today are doing with the French bob look, the side parting did create the cascading look of a side fringe. This more blunt haircut was the perfect match for Duchess Sophie’s 30th birthday outfit which is also incredibly on-trend for 2024.
Shop Blazers like Duchess Sophie's
RRP: £169 | For a twist on Duchess Sophie's grey blazer from 1995, why not embrace a different pattern? This pinstripe blazer has the same power dressing feel to it and features structured peaked lapels, long sleeves and button cuffs. It's also fully lined for extra luxuriousness and practicality.
RRP: £119 | Crafted from a wool blend, this blazer has a traditional lapel collar and long sleeves with buttoned cuffs. The lining matches and the double-breasted design is incredibly flattering. Style with trousers in a matching grey-taupe shade or add a formal touch to a casual jeans and t-shirt outfit.
RRP:
Was £179, Now £119 | Currently reduced to clear, this stunning Whistles blazer has a similar checked design to Duchess Sophie's 30th birthday jacket. Neutral and easy to pair with so many other items, it has a neat collar and double breasted design.
The masculine, tailored design of her checked grey oversized blazer is something we frequently see in designs being sold on the high-street right now and it’s also typical of the kinds of jackets worn by Duchess Sophie’s sister-in-law Princess Anne, who’s inspired a new Fendi menswear collection. The Duchess of Edinburgh’s jacket had a boxy cut, tortoiseshell buttons and a double breasted design, giving a real power dressing feel to the look.
As she was photographed on her way to work before she became a senior royal, it’s hardly surprising that she opted for a more formal style of jacket. However, this would look just as beautiful worn more casually with jeans, or with suit trousers for a bold evening outfit.
Duchess Sophie wore hers with a classic white roll neck jumper, black ankle-grazing trousers and black leather boots. She accessorised by layering with gold chain necklaces and added a chestnut crossbody bag to add a splash of colour.
The neutral colour palette allowed the structured blazer to do all the talking - alongside her equally stand-out hairstyle. Beaming as she held a bunch of flowers, Duchess Sophie looked relaxed and happy on her 30th birthday and whilst the joyful occasion was in 1995 we can easily imagine her wearing something similar in 2024.
Her love of blazers has certainly not faded away in the years that have passed since then as she’s often seen wearing them to everything from the Royal Windsor Horse Show to her visit to Shallowford Farm in 2022.
Sadly, it does seem like the days of Duchess Sophie’s super short bob are behind her as she’s consistently had collar-bone length hair for some time now. This won’t stop us hoping she might be tempted to recreate one of the best short hairstyles for women over 50 and put a new twist on her former haircut.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in digital publishing. Her specialist areas include the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use , Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the next unmissable show to add to your to-watch list or delving into royal protocol, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
