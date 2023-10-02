Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt, white blouse and pearl earrings is our ultimate wearable combination this autumn!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt was paired with a classic white blouse and pearl drop earrings and it’s our ultimate wearable combination for autumn.

The Crown Princess of Denmark wowed in a super chic outfit combination for her latest engagement in Copenhagen.

Crown Princess Mary opted for a polka dot pleated skirt, white blouse and some beautiful jewellery, including a pair of classic pearl drop earrings.

When it comes to wearable day-to-day looks Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is the resident royal expert. Whether it’s her crisp white shirt and sapphire blue trousers that caught your eye or her relaxed denim shirt, the senior royal knows how to dress simple but stylish. She’s now proved it yet again with her latest look as she attended the Almene Boligdage housing conference with the Mary Foundation wearing another versatile combination. Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt was especially stunning and was the Sashenka skirt from Baum und Pferdgarten featuring a subtle white polka dot pattern over a gorgeous navy tone.

It had a high-waisted design with a fitted waistband and a pleated circle skirt that added extra structure to Crown Princess Mary’s overall look. This seems to be royal favourite as she's previously worn the skirt back in 2017. For her recent engagement, she neatly tucked in a white blouse from Elise Gug with a subtle key-hole neckline and long sleeves with folded-back cuffs.

Accessories-wise Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt look was accentuated even more with a simple navy clutch and Valentino VLogo slingback pumps in the shade poudre. For her jewellery, the senior royal opted for beautiful pearl earrings by Dulong Fine Jewelry and necklaces that give a similar feel to the Princess of Wales’ gold necklace which has initials.

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Crown Princess Mary had a gold petite letter necklace from Halberstadt with the initial of her husband Crown Prince Frederik on it and a medallion necklace from Julie Sandlau with the initials of their four children - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Pearls and gold are incredibly classic and all her jewellery worked wonderfully well with the paired-back nature of her blouse and skirt outfit.

The future Danish Queen Consort kept her brunette tresses loose in waves and had fresh, glowy make-up which added another level of softness to her look. Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt and blouse combination is also a very wearable look for fans who might want to recreate their own version of this at home.

Almene Boligdage på Tivoli Hotel er skudt igang med et brag med officiel åbning af H.K.H. Kronprinsesse Mary. En spændende dag står for døren med fokus på demokrati, engagement og fællesskab pic.twitter.com/qCXw8rteymSeptember 30, 2023 See more

If you want to keep things as close as possible to her outfit, pair a navy and white polka dot skirt of your choice with your favourite white shirt or blouse. For winter, swap slingbacks for heels or boots or casual the look up with a pair of trainers. But if polka dots aren’t for you then any midi-length circle skirt would work well with a classic white top.

Get Crown Princess Mary's look