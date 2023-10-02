Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt, white blouse and pearl earrings is our ultimate wearable combination this autumn!

Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt was paired with a classic white blouse and pearl drop earrings and it’s our ultimate wearable combination for autumn. 

When it comes to wearable day-to-day looks Crown Princess Mary of Denmark is the resident royal expert. Whether it’s her crisp white shirt and sapphire blue trousers that caught your eye or her relaxed denim shirt, the senior royal knows how to dress simple but stylish. She’s now proved it yet again with her latest look as she attended the Almene Boligdage housing conference with the Mary Foundation wearing another versatile combination. Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt was especially stunning and was the Sashenka skirt from Baum und Pferdgarten featuring a subtle white polka dot pattern over a gorgeous navy tone.

It had a high-waisted design with a fitted waistband and a pleated circle skirt that added extra structure to Crown Princess Mary’s overall look. This seems to be royal favourite as she's previously worn the skirt back in 2017. For her recent engagement, she neatly tucked in a white blouse from Elise Gug with a subtle key-hole neckline and long sleeves with folded-back cuffs.

Accessories-wise Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt look was accentuated even more with a simple navy clutch and Valentino VLogo slingback pumps in the shade poudre. For her jewellery, the senior royal opted for beautiful pearl earrings by Dulong Fine Jewelry and necklaces that give a similar feel to the Princess of Wales’ gold necklace which has initials. 

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark attend the opening of the National Care Center

(Image credit: Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)

Crown Princess Mary had a gold petite letter necklace from Halberstadt with the initial of her husband Crown Prince Frederik on it and a medallion necklace from Julie Sandlau with the initials of their four children - Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine. Pearls and gold are incredibly classic and all her jewellery worked wonderfully well with the paired-back nature of her blouse and skirt outfit. 

The future Danish Queen Consort kept her brunette tresses loose in waves and had fresh, glowy make-up which added another level of softness to her look. Crown Princess Mary’s polka dot midi skirt and blouse combination is also a very wearable look for fans who might want to recreate their own version of this at home. 

If you want to keep things as close as possible to her outfit, pair a navy and white polka dot skirt of your choice with your favourite white shirt or blouse. For winter, swap slingbacks for heels or boots or casual the look up with a pair of trainers. But if polka dots aren’t for you then any midi-length circle skirt would work well with a classic white top.  

Get Crown Princess Mary's look

Losie Pleated Midi Skirt
Pleated Midi Skirt

RRP: £89 | Perfect for all-year wear, this stunning pleated midi skirt can be paired with a jumper and tights in the winter or a t-shirt and trainers in the warmer months. It has a fuss-free elasticated back and features a fun pattern very similar to Crown Princess Mary's polka dot midi skirt.

French Connection Crepe High Neck Top
Crepe High Neck Top

RRP: £45 | Available in a range of shades other than this stunning ivory, this French Connection crepe top has shirred sleeves and a keyhole detail in the high neckline. This would look lovely with jeans and trousers as well as with a midi skirt.

Monica Vinader Nura Keshi Pearl Drop Hook Earrings
Nura Keshi Pearl Earrings

RRP: £125 | These dazzlingly beautiful Monica Vinader drop earrings are crafted from gold plated sterling silver and set with Keshi pearls. The simple hook fitting makes them easy to wear and they are sure to add instant glamour to day-to-day outfits.

