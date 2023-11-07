Crown Princess Mary of Denmark just swapped regal styling for cosy casual with a slouchy beanie and we're so into it
Crown Princess Mary's beanie in this stunning oatmeal shade couldn't be more versatile and it's unusually casual from the senior royal
Crown Princess Mary just swapped regal styling for cosy casual with a slouchy beanie and we're so into it!
Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has been fully embracing the autumn season and when it comes to the best winter hats, it’s hard to beat a classic beanie - as the senior royal just proved! Stepping out on 4th November, she and Crown Prince Frederik visited the Folkehuset Kvaglund and Esbjerg Maritime Centre and she wrapped up seriously warm for the occasion with an outfit that included a knitted beanie hat. Whilst we might be more used to more formal shapes and from royal hats, Crown Princess Mary’s beanie was far more slouchy.
The knitted design accentuated the cosiness of this staple hat and the bottom of it had a statement wide ribbed section, as seen in photos taken by Keld Navntoft, Ritzau Scanpix ©️ and the couple shared on social media.
This added more structure where it was needed whilst keeping its relaxed feel and the soft beige-grey colour was the perfect choice. This made Crown Princess Mary’s beanie very versatile as she showed how to wear a beanie her way for a day that also included a visit to Svend Wiig Hansen's Humans by the Sea work outside in the elements.
This neutral colourway means this can be paired with so much throughout the colder months and whilst it’s not known exactly what material it’s made from, the slightly fluffy texture is visible at the top. It could be crafted from a natural fibre like cashmere or wool and these are certainly incredibly warm, though the high-street has so many equally beautiful options that are often more affordable options.
John Lewis & Partners
RRP: £49 |If you love Crown Princess Mary's beanie, then this is a gorgeously cosy cashmere option that can help you get a similarly relaxed look. Wonderfully warm, the rib knit style adds a touch of detail.
M&S
RRP: £29.50 | Crafted with 10% wool, this knitted hat has a ribbed turn-up cuff like Crown Princess Mary's beanie. Available in camel and grey, this is the perfect neutral piece to pair with your favourite winter outfits.
M&S
RRP: £12.50 |This ribbed beanie hat is a super affordable option with added stretch. If oatmeal shades aren't for you, it also comes in an array of other colours ranging from black to green and pink.
For this special outing ahead of the Crown Prince and Princess Awards later that night, the senior Danish royal went for a stunning navy blue look. She wore a deep navy Massimo Dutti coat from a previous season with a grey check pattern. The simple silhouette with long sleeves, no collar and buttons down the front kept things paired-back which worked with the relaxed hat. Underneath she opted for a midnight blue fitted roll neck and wide-leg blue trousers.
As well as Crown Princess Mary’s beanie, she accessorised with blue leather gloves that are a stylish way to add warmth and which can be emulated with pieces from various high-street shops at the moment, ranging from M&S’s £19.50 leather gloves to these gorgeous £25 John Lewis fleece-lined versions.
The royal also wore a pair of Sophie Bille Brahe Boucle Royale earrings which customers can request the price for and which feature 18K yellow gold and diamonds in a graduated hoop. Given that she was wearing a beanie, Crown Princess Mary made the great choice to have her hair in loose waves with the hat positioned carefully on top.
This added to the more relaxed and cosy feel of her overall look and whilst she wore this to day of royal engagements, it’s a testament to its wearability that it would look just as beautiful and appropriate for any day-to-day outing. Simply pair your favourite checked or blue coat with a roll-neck, trousers and a beanie for a similarly elegant and casual outfit.
