Charles and Camilla's rarely-seen teenage relatives to play unexpected role at coronation

Queen Camilla's grandchildren will play an important role in the royal's upcoming coronation alongside King Charles III this May, according to inside sources.

The Queen Consort, 75, has reportedly expressed her wish to have her five grandkids involved in a special part of the service.

With just over two months to go until the King's coronation, the race is on at Buckingham Palace to ensure that the historic occasion goes smoothly.

His Majesty will be crowned alongside the Queen Consort at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, May 6, in what's expected to be a 'scaled back' version of Queen Elizabeth II's coronation in 1953. Celebrations across the UK have been arranged in honor of the event, including a star-studded coronation concert at Windsor Castle on the Sunday.

Senior members of the Royal Family will also play a prominent role in the service, with Prince William and Prince George expected to receive most of the focus as symbols of the line of succession. It remains unknown whether or not Prince Harry or Meghan Markle will travel back to London for the King's coronation, but it's understood that an official invitation has been sent to the Sussex couple.

It has now been reported that Queen Camilla's grandchildren will also be included in the coronation ceremony - a 'bold move' that marks a significant shift from royal tradition.

The 75-year-old's five grandchildren, who have lived mostly outside of the spotlight since they were born, are predicted to play an important role in the most religious stage of the service.

Camilla's son, Tom Parker Bowles, is the father to Lola, 15, and Freddy, 13, while her daughter, Laura Lopes, is mum to Eliza, 15, and twins, Louis and Gus, 13.

According to the Times (opens in new tab), Camilla wants the teenagers to hold the gold cloth canopy over her head while she is being anointed with holy oil by the archbishop.

Traditionally, this sacred duty has been performed by duchesses.

The news comes shortly after it was revealed that Princess Diana's favorite designer set to make the Queen Consort's coronation gown. According to the Sun (opens in new tab), Camilla has been working closely with Bruce Oldfield, one of the UK's most renowned couturiers, to make sure that the special garment is exactly to her liking on the big day.

"Camilla has a very close friendship with Bruce spanning many years so in many ways it is the natural and obvious choice," the source told the publication. "Camilla trusts Bruce because he has really delivered on dresses for so many important occasions recently for her."

