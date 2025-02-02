We hope Carole Middleton re-wore this red midi dress to celebrate her 70th – it's understated elegance at its finest

The sultry, understated piece is stunning

Carole Middleton
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
By
published
in News

Carole Middleton's figure-hugging red midi dress made for the perfect evening wear look when she wore it back in 2012 - with a sleek updo and understated accessories, she oozed elegance.

Carole Middleton celebrated her 70th birthday on 31st January and while we haven't had any details of how she marked the milestone date, we're sure she was surrounded by friends and family as they partied the day away in style.

Whatever they did, it's a given that Carole pulled out all the stops with her outfit. The Princess of Wales's mother has given us so much outfit inspiration with her best style moments over the years - but there is one look that still sticks in our minds and would make for the perfect birthday look no matter what you have planned for the special day.

Carole Middleton wearing red midi dress in 2012

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Carole Middleton's Look

Red midi dress with long sleeves
Monsoon Sal Slash Knit Dress

Currently on sale for half price, this Monsoon dress is a high-street steal! With a flattering A-line silhouette, long sleeves and an airy fabric that has tonnes of movement, it's oh-so flattering and versatile.

Skin-toned tights
Autograph 3pk 10 Denier Ladder Resist Matt Tights

Available in seven shades so you can get the perfect match to your skin tone, these tights are ladder resistant and add a natural-looking shine, as well as a little extra warmth, to any outfit.

Black velvet court heels
Dorothy Perkins Danielle Velvet High Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

Made from a luxurious velvet that gives a textured finish like that of suede, these court heels feature a timeless pointed toe design and the high stiletto heel gives a flattering, leg-elongating effect.

red maxi dress with long sleeves

FS Collection Long Sleeves Mesh Maxi Dress

With a mesh overlay elevating this red midi dress into the perfect party piece, you'll be wearing it as often as you can. The bold colour oozes sophistication, with the fitted bodice cascading into flowing skirt for a graceful and elegant look.

black court heels made from faux-suede
Dorothy Perkins Dash Pointed High Stiletto Heel Court Shoes

These black court heels are simple, sleek, timeless and classic. The faux-suede material gives a luxurious feel that will bring a pop of texture to any casual or formal look - they're a staple in any shoe capsule wardrobe.

silver chain necklace with clover pendant

Simply Silver Sterling Silver 925 Cubic Zirconia Fine Clover Pendant

Made from Sterling Silver 925, this necklace is a timeless piece that can be worn to add a shine to any outfit, casual or formal. The shining pendant is understated yet stunning and oozes elegance.

Stepping out in London back in 2012, Carole stunned in a sultry red midi dress that hugged her figure beautifully. With a simple crew neckline, long sleeves and flattering pencil silhouette, the striking red piece oozed elegance and, at the same time, offered ample coverage - which makes it ideal for those celebrations that fall in the cooler months.

The bold primary colour demands attention, with Carole's lack of accessories and layering really letting the bright shade shine on its own.

While she could have leaned into a more monochromatic look, she opted instead to keep things understated by slipping into a pair of simple black court heels, with their suede fabric adding a soft pop of texture to the outfit. Recreating her look, adding a matching suede clutch bag would really highlight this styling choice and bring a sophisticated and cohesive flair to the entire look.

For accessories, Carole kept things simple by adding a single dainty necklace to the outfit. With a thin chain and shining gemstone pendant, the necklace brought a pop of glittering shine to her look and played into her understated styling while still adding interest.

Carole's high-shine skin-toned tights were a practical choice of hosiery, though her tanned skin boasted a healthy glow all on its own! While we're still in the midst of winter, we'll have to rely on the best fake tans and sun-kissed bronzers when recreating her style - and a generous slathering of the best body moisturisers will go a long way in getting that smooth, glowing skin.

With her hair swept into an elegant updo that created tonnes of volume at her root, Carole's minimal though sophisticated makeup look was fully on show. It's a style she's long worn and it's no surprise as it suits her features beautifully.

A thin line of black eyeliner added drama and dimension to the eye, with a sweeping of bronzer adding not only colour but also a stunning glow to her cheeks, she finished off the look with some pink-toned lipstick that kept things feeling elevated though still natural and soft.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸