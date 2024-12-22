Want to try patterned tights? Carole Middleton shows how to style subtle prints for an understated but super chic look

We're taking style notes from a 2013 throwback look of Carole Middleton's this winter, with her stunning monochrome outfit being instantly elevated by her choice of striking patterned tights.

Tights are an absolute must-have in any and all winter capsule wardrobes, with the cold winter winds and dreary wet days demanding at least a little practicality from our outfits. But far from being just a seasonal staple, tights can take an outfit from feeling plain and simple to oh-so chic if you opt for a patterned tight instead of the classic opaque styles.

It might feel like this small change wouldn't make much of a difference, but Carole Middleton proved just how high-impact patterned tights can be with her 2013 Christmas outfit that she wore to attend a Christmas carol service. Her black tailored coat, black heels, leather gloves and striking patterned tights created a look that we love and think could rival any of the more recent outfits she's worn to attend Princess Catherine's Together At Christmas Carol Service.

Get Carole Middleton's Look

If you don't already have your Christmas party outfits picked out, Carole's look is a great one to recreate, especially if you're not a fan of the usual sparkles, velvets and flowing dresses that the festive season often brings with it.

This monochrome, sleek and sophisticated outfit is oh-so elegant at this time of year and feels incredibly wearable while also incorporating fun touches like the fur collar of the coat, the sleek leather gloves and, of course, the playful patterned tights.

The rich black tones create a striking monochrome effect, with the done-up coat looking cosy and chic as it keeps Carole warm. Though it is simple in terms of silhouette and, we assume, she's wearing a striking party dress underneath it, the coat itself is a beautiful piece with the fur collar adding an elegant flair that frames Carole's face.

With a pair of leather gloves and a matching leather handbag accessorising the outfit, it was Carole's patterned tights that took centre stage. The fishnet texture and geometric floral pattern marry together effortlessly and bring just a pop of interest. Imagine a pair of plain opaque tights in their place and Carole's look just doesn't have the same striking impact. It's such a small styling trick that can transform your outfit and bring it to a whole new level.

She kept both her makeup and her jewellery minimal, which played into the pared back, monochrome style. Her choice of footwear was similarly understated, with her opting for a pair of suede mule heels to finish off the look. With no straps breaking up the pattern on the tights, and the point-toe of the mules creating an elegant and classic shape, they were the perfect choice.