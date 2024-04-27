The timeless outfit Carole Middleton wore the night before Kate's wedding featured a summer wardrobe essential 

Kate Middleton and her family remain a permanent source of fashion inspiration for us. Even her mother, Carole Middleton has rarely put a foot wrong and knows the importance of investing in high-quality essentials that can be reworn in new ways.

One specific summer essential, that remains at the top of our list, is a versatile summer coat or jacket. Back in 2011, Carole accompanied her daughters, Kate and Pippa, on the night before Kate’s wedding to the Goring Hotel in London and sported the cropped cream jacket we all need in a capsule wardrobe.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For the occasion, the night before the royal wedding, Carole wore a sleek black a-line dress with a cropped cream jacket over the top. With cropped three-quarter sleeves and curved edges, it was a smart, summery choice that many mother’s of the bride would wear for their daughter’s big day.

Blazers and cropped blazers are one of the most versatile items to invest in, especially for wedding season each year. Need a light jacket that doesn't detract from your outfit? Why not try out a neutral coloured option that will always compliment and elevate your existing ensemble with a smart finish.

In 2024, cropped blazers similar to Carole’s are available at high-street favourites like H&M and Zara to high-end stories like Karen Millen. Choose from a relaxed or tailored fit to alter the shape of the outfit to either add sharp lines or an oversized feel to dress down a elegant number.

Carole paired her look with black chunky kitten heels and a black shoulder bag to colour-coordinate her accessories with her dress. With a standout jacket like this cream cropped one in your wardrobe, you're ready for every occasion this summer.