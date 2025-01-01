We love Carole Middleton in casual - her navy puffer and baseball cap is ideal inspiration for New Year's Day walks
Blending practicality with style, Carole Middleton put together the perfect laid-back look
Planning to have a quiet and casual New Year's Day? Carole Middleton's laid-back navy puffer and baseball cap blend is the ideal look to see you through the day.
It's not often that we get to see Carole Middleton in casual looks but, when we do, we always adore them. Like her daughter Kate Middleton, Carole favours chic winter capsule wardrobe staples like skinny jeans, knitted jumpers, and winter boots which create cosy and practical outfits that are super flattering and timeless - and also easy to recreate.
It was no different when Carole joined the Royal Family to attend the King's Cup Regatta back in 2019. For the boating event, she stepped out in a practical, waterproof navy puffer coat and a light blue baseball cap, both of which are staple accessories for when the wind picks up in winter and leaves you not only shivering, but also trying, and failing, to tame the flyaways in your hair!
It means they're super practical and lovely to wear when the temperature drops, but with some styles, like The North Face puffer jackets, being incredibly bulky thanks to the heavily insulation, it can feel daunting to style them.
That's why Carole's coat is such a great casual wear piece. It boasts a nice, thick layer of padding that's broken up into thin, puffed-out lines for a chic, minimal and understated look that looks so warm yet doesn't feel oversized or too chunky to easily style or move around in.
Accessorising for the windy weather, Carole added a pale blue baseball cap to her outfit which brought in a lovely pop of bright colour and created a monochrome-adjacent look alongside the blue-toned navy of her coat. While she could have opted for a flattering winter hat or beanie, the baseball cap worked brilliantly to protect her eyes from the sun and also kept her straightened bob from blowing all over the place in the wind.
While we can't see what wardrobe staples Carole styled this look with, we'd lean into the blue theme and go with a pair of comfortable denim jeans in an indigo or light-wash denim, choosing either a skinny silhouette or a stylish wide leg look. Some sleek white trainers or chunky winter boots would finish off the look perfectly - though if you're going for a long, New Year's walk, you'll want to swap those out for a pair of the best women’s walking shoes.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
