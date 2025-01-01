We love Carole Middleton in casual - her navy puffer and baseball cap is ideal inspiration for New Year's Day walks

Carole Middleton looks on during the 2015 Rugby World Cup Pool A match between England and Australia at Twickenham Stadium in 2015
Planning to have a quiet and casual New Year's Day? Carole Middleton's laid-back navy puffer and baseball cap blend is the ideal look to see you through the day.

It's not often that we get to see Carole Middleton in casual looks but, when we do, we always adore them. Like her daughter Kate Middleton, Carole favours chic winter capsule wardrobe staples like skinny jeans, knitted jumpers, and winter boots which create cosy and practical outfits that are super flattering and timeless - and also easy to recreate.

It was no different when Carole joined the Royal Family to attend the King's Cup Regatta back in 2019. For the boating event, she stepped out in a practical, waterproof navy puffer coat and a light blue baseball cap, both of which are staple accessories for when the wind picks up in winter and leaves you not only shivering, but also trying, and failing, to tame the flyaways in your hair!

Get Carole's Casual Look

Navy puffer coat
Lands' End School Uniform ThermoPlume Jacket

With Lands' End's lightweight ThermoPlume technology giving this puffer coat its warmth and cosiness, it means the coat can be easily packed down into a compact and easy-to-travel-with piece.

M&S Thermowarmth Hooded Puffer Jacket
M&S Thermowarmth™ Hooded Puffer Jacket

With well over 1000 reviews boasting about how warm, cosy and stylish this puffer coat is, it's clear that M&S perfectly blended practicality with style as this design is waterproof, thermal lined and oh-so chic too.

long navy puffer coat
Next Navy Blue Shower Resistant Padded Hooded Coat

Made from cosy and soft touch outer fabric that's smooth, sleek and waterproof too, this longline puffer coat will keep you warm and dry no matter what the weather throws at you.

light blue baseball cap
Beechfield B653 Low Profile 6 Panel Dad Cap

With a low profile design that boasts a soft, unstructured silhouette, you get none of that bulkiness that can sometimes put people off the baseball cap style with this hat.

denim baseball cap
& Other Stories Denim Baseball Cap

Made from 100% cotton, this durable baseball cap will add a pop of colour and texture to any casual look and elevate it immediately with the washed denim finish.

blue beanie
Nobody's Child Blue Knitted Beanie

If you've tried baseball caps and they aren't your style, this light blue knitted beanie is a great option to get Carole's look with. The fluffy finish on the fabric gives the beanie style a lovely chic touch.

Puffer coats are some of the best winter coats out there, with the style being seriously snug - so snug, in fact, that the best puffer jackets on the market are so cosy it feels more like you've been wrapped up in a thick duvet than simply slipped into your coat.

It means they're super practical and lovely to wear when the temperature drops, but with some styles, like The North Face puffer jackets, being incredibly bulky thanks to the heavily insulation, it can feel daunting to style them.

That's why Carole's coat is such a great casual wear piece. It boasts a nice, thick layer of padding that's broken up into thin, puffed-out lines for a chic, minimal and understated look that looks so warm yet doesn't feel oversized or too chunky to easily style or move around in.

Accessorising for the windy weather, Carole added a pale blue baseball cap to her outfit which brought in a lovely pop of bright colour and created a monochrome-adjacent look alongside the blue-toned navy of her coat. While she could have opted for a flattering winter hat or beanie, the baseball cap worked brilliantly to protect her eyes from the sun and also kept her straightened bob from blowing all over the place in the wind.

While we can't see what wardrobe staples Carole styled this look with, we'd lean into the blue theme and go with a pair of comfortable denim jeans in an indigo or light-wash denim, choosing either a skinny silhouette or a stylish wide leg look. Some sleek white trainers or chunky winter boots would finish off the look perfectly - though if you're going for a long, New Year's walk, you'll want to swap those out for a pair of the best women’s walking shoes.

