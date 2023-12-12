Amal Clooney nails dopamine dressing in neon yellow number you just have to see and this is a bold pop of colour you can incorporate into your wardrobe.

With the Christmas countdown on, many of us are likely still searching for stylish dresses to hide a tummy or easy-to-wear two pieces that make a statement for party season. If you don’t want to compromise on comfort but love looking stylish, then Amal Clooney’s yellow dress has recently showcased how something as simple as wearing a bold colour can make a massive statement. The barrister and wife of Hollywood star George Clooney stepped out with her husband in LA on 11th December to attend the premiere of The Boys in the Boat.

(Image credit: Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Amal opted to go all-out with the dopamine dressing with a floor length dress in a vivid neon yellow. The fitted bodice was incredibly flattering and looked as though it featured boning details up the two sides to create extra structure. The bodice swept up into a sweet-heart neckline that was slightly angular in a contemporary twist.

SHOP NEON YELLOW ITEMS

Whistles Rib Knit Dress Visit Site RRP: Was £149 , Now £69 | If you're looking to brighten up your jumper dress collection this winter then this is a lovely way to do it. This ribbed knitted dress can be layered up on cold days and has a subtle cut-out back detail. Dune Croc Effect Bag Visit Site RRP: Was £75 , Now £37 | This stunning croc effect bag is sure to make a statement with its bold lime-yellow shade. Easy to pair with any neutral outfit, the cross body design and adjustable strap make this a great day-to-night bag. Zara Slingback Heels Visit Site RRP: £55.99 | Add a pop of colour with your shoes this festive season with these glamorous slingback heels. The satin fabric gives them a beautiful sheen and the buckle strap has rhinestone detailing.

The straps were dainty and fitted slightly to the side of the central neckline detail, which accentuated it more and drew the eye. Whilst the skirt section of Amal Clooney’s yellow dress flared out slightly from her waist with pleats that helped it to drape elegantly.

The shade was every bit as eye-catching as the sleek and sophisticated design and whilst wearing neon yellow might seem like a daunting prospect you can incorporate this vibrant shade into outfits in more subtle ways.

(Image credit: Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for MGM)

Whether it’s a yellow bag, shoes or even fun jewellery, neon yellow can brighten up your winter outfits and help you achieve the dopamine dressing look of your dreams. Amal Clooney’s yellow dress did all the talking at the premiere and she accessorised simply with a metallic clutch bag and some drop earrings.

If you love Amal’s outfit but aren’t sure about investing in a yellow dress yourself, then there are some beautiful neon yellow accessories out there that can also bring a bit of this sunshine shade into your looks.

(Image credit: Photo by David Livingston/WireImage via Getty)

The LA premiere came after the London premiere took place earlier this month and Amal Clooney’s black velvet co-ord was her outfit of choice on that occasion. She’s known for switching up her looks between neutral outfits and brighter ones and whilst black velvet might seem a little more classic for Christmas parties, the neon yellow is also seriously stunning.

Amal left her glossy brunette hair loose and it fell in waves around her shoulders, softening the structure of her dress’s neckline somewhat. She was at the premiere with her husband George Clooney who directed The Boys in the Boat - a 1930s-set sports drama focusing on the University of Washington boat crew who represented the US in the 1936 Olympics.