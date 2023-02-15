We're still thinking about Salma Hayek's leather, latex, and fishnets look as celeb pals label her 'hot mama'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

In a look that some are labeling as "bikercore," Salma Hayek stunned in a leather and fishnet outfit earlier this week.

It's truly no secret that Salma Hayek is one of the most badass women out there, from her stints in the Magic Mike movies to her hilarious and charismatic personality off-screen.

The Frida star further cemented her spot as one of the hottest women in Hollywood when she showed up to the Brit Awards on Saturday evening wearing a leather and fishnet look that stunned fans alongside the red carpet.

The grungy take on red carpet style came from Alexander McQueen, specifically the spring 2023 collection. The leather top led into an asymmetrical skirt complete with buttons and zippers, effectively giving off the look of a biker-esque leather jacket.

The outfit was complete with ever-trendy fishnet stockings and a pair of laced-up, platform leather boots to add an extra edge to the look. For jewelry, Salma sported a diamond, knotted-collar necklace, which really solidified the whole punk vibe she had going on.

After Salma, who recently got candid about menopause, posted a video of her eye-catching Brit Awards look to Instagram, fans and her celebrity friends alike sung the actress' praises.

"Hot mama," Vanessa Hudgens commented.

World-famous model Cindy Crawford, who recently revealed a new bangs hairstyle, also commented on Salma's post with three flame emojis.

The star, whose newest feature film concludes the Magic Mike franchise, recently guest starred on Jimmy Kimmel, where she hilariously revealed how a lap dance "nearly killed her" while they were shooting the movie.

"There's one part that’s not in it where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere," pointing to her shoulder, "But, upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do, so in the rehearsal, I went, like, head down - almost hit my head."

For the sake of the Magic Mike cast and crew, as well as the world at-large, we're glad she's okay.

Aside from her Brit Awards look, Salma is no stranger to sexy red carpet looks. At the premiere Magic Mike's Last Dance, the star posed in another look with fishnet detailing. Her dress, which was see-through fishnets from top to bottom, featured tastefully placed embroidered floral patches throughout - and she completed the look with a chic, matching black bra and black undies. Only Salma could pull off something so simultaneously chic and sexy.

"You’ve been a savage since you were born chica. you’re rocking everything you put on," someone commented under her video.