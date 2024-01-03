Victoria Beckham's luxury pyjamas and silk gown are the perfect combination for cosy January nights in

Victoria Beckham's luxury pyjamas and matching silk dressing gown were the perfect combination as the Spice Girls singer shared a sweet photograph of her family on social media.

Victoria Beckham is a certified fashion icon with an incredible designer brand that dresses many famous faces. The designer makes use of her fashion line by wearing her own collection for several social media posts. During the festive period she showed exactly how stunning her nightwear items are as she wore a long silk buttoned pyjama set with a matching lightweight dressing gown. While silk may not be the best fabric for the warmest pyjamas, the look was undeniably chic and perfect for when your staying indoors next to a fire snuggled up under a blanket.

The matching robe and pyjamas certainly gave the loungewear look an elevated feel and a high-class feel at home. Several other brands also sell some of the best luxury pyjamas with matching robes for a slightly less expensive price so that you can replicate this high-luxury look at home whatever your personal budget.

Victoria Beckham Victoria Beckham Pyjama Sleep Set Visit Site RRP: £390.00 | Victoria Beckham. Carefully designed and crafted from 100% silk, the Pyjama Sleep Set is rooted in effortless ease. The all-over VB house monogram print gives this co-ord a unique and modern appeal, also comes with a matching robe. COS Cos Pyjama Set £184 Visit Site RRP: £184 total | Cos Pyjama Set. These rust-orange pyjama trousers are printed with a geometric motif and made from 100% mulberry silk. Also can be purchased with a matching robe. The White Company Silk Piped Pyjama Set Visit Site RPP: £198.00| The White Company. This elegant Piped Silk Pyjama Set is cut from 100% silk. This style comes in ivory with pale grey piping, promising to add a touch of elegance to your nightwear collection. It also has a matching robe for an elevated look.

Victoria captioned the photo on social media, "Santa came early in Miami!!! 🎄x I love u all so much xxxx @davidbeckham @brooklynpeltzbeckham @cruzbeckham @nicolaannepeltzbeckham #harperseven we miss u @romeobeckham xx"

In the image the star posed with three of her children and her daughter-in-law who joined her for the festive celebration in Florida. The girls wore matching red pyjamas and the boys wore matching blue pyjamas, only making Victoria's luxury high-end sleepwear stand out even more.