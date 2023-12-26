The White Company Boxing Day sale: our pick of the best buys from their 50% off sale

Christmas Day is officially over, but never fear, because there are still some treats to look forward to with The White Company Boxing Day sale!

The best Boxing Day sales begin today and there are some huge discounts to be had across all departments, at at The White Company. The popular home and clothing store took part in the Black Friday sales earlier this year with their 'White Weekend' discounts - and some of the savings this Boxing Day are just as good, if not better.

The sale sees up to 50% off clothing, fragrance, nightwear, and home items - plus so much more. So here's a breakdown of our pick of the best buys in The White Company Boxing Day sale...

The best picks from The White Company Boxing Day sale

Wild Rhubarb Signature Candle: was £22 , now £17.60 (20% off) | The White Company Save over £4 on this gorgeous candle in the Boxing Day sales! The White Company don't often have sales, so this is the perfect time to take advantage of their discounts and treat yourself for this new year.

Strappy Sequin Dress: was £129.00 now £64.50 (50% off) | The White Company This strappy sequin dress presents an elevated take on the timeless slip style. Cloaked in shimmer, it’s ideal for a sophisticated party or an evening out. This style comes in a beautiful smoke hue that’s a great, flattering alternative to classic black.

Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper was £149.00 now £104.30 (30% off) | The White Company Wonderfully lightweight and ideal for layering, this chic pure-cashmere crew neck comes in a timeless pale pink shade and has deep rib trim for a premium finish.

Fresh Grapefruit Hand and Nail Set: was £28 , now £19.60 (30% off) | The White Company Save 30% on this lovely indulgent self-care set, which comes complete with hand wash and hand and nail cream - ideal for hands wrecked by hand sanitiser and hand washing.

Le Creuset Oval Casserole Dish – 27cm was £275.00 now £192.50 (30% off) | The White Company This Le Creuset casserole dish is made in France, using traditional hand-crafted techniques (plus the original process of forging and casting), which makes its outstanding performance second to none.

The White Company Boxing Day Sale has so many different items on sale, and now is the perfect time to pick up some early birthday presents for throughout the year. Or, just simply to treat yourself to some lovely quality products after what has undoubtedly been a busy festive season.