It's easy to think that fashion and politics are polar opposites - one is all about illusion and appearances, and the other is about clothes.

But, what is fashion if not a mirror or a reflection of the times we live in? Fashion is inherently political. The British Royal Family have known this for decades, with the family reportedly using clothes to send subtle messages.

From Republicans to Democrats, European leaders to American First Ladies, we can all appreciate the crossover appeal of a powerful fashion moment, whether it's in the form of a well-styled capsule wardrobe piece or a statement-making gown. We look back at our all-time favourites.

The most fashionable female political figures, from First Ladies to presidents

Michelle Obama, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Michelle Obama put American fashion back on the map during her eight year stint as First Lady of the United States.

She grew from strength to strength sartorially, and quickly became a bona fide style icon. In 2019, as she promoted her book, Becoming, she showcased one of her all-time best looks - a bold, purple silk suit from Sergio Hudson with a sequin bustier by Christy Rilling Studio.

Hillary Clinton's classic pantsuits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A former Presidential candidate and Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton has broken down many borders throughout her career - and she did it all with a trademark uniform.

Hillary has made the pantsuit her signature look, and over the years, she's sported an array of colourful and well-tailored suits.

Amusingly, she was so dedicated to the style, she referred to her staff as The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pantsuits.

Jackie Kennedy at the April in Paris Ball

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Kennedy chapter of politics is still talked about in reverential terms, with some claiming the Camelot period was evocative of a bygone era of romance and glamour.

And if one wanted to understand what was meant by the Camelot fantasy, they would just have to look at Jackie Kennedy's appearance at the 1957 April in Paris Ball.

Held in New York's luxurious Waldorf Astoria hotel, the First Lady wore an elegant strapless gown, opera gloves and a triple strand of pearls.

Carla Bruni, 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

France's former First Lady had a bit of a headstart when it came to becoming a fashion icon - she already was one. Supermodel Carla Bruni married France's former Prime Minister, Nicolas Sarkozy, in 2008.

She was France's First Lady between 2008 and 2012, often wearing the same level of high fashion designer she was used to wearing during her celebrated career in the industry.

Nancy Reagan

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nancy Reagan, wife of 40th US President Ronald Reagan, embodied and helped shape the OTT glamour of the 1980s. The Reagan era ran from 1981 to 1989 and during those years, Nancy was known for championing American designers, being a particular fan of Oscar de la Renta and Carolina Herrera,

As a former Hollywood starlet - and with Ronald himself a former actor - their devotion to an aesthetic of excess and style helped bring a touch of Hollywood to Washington.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As one of the newer generations of rising American politicians, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (often stylised as AOC) has helped to modernise the aesthetic of those campaigning for change.

Being both professional and able to showcase personality, AOC's uniform encapsulates power dressing with pops of modern sensibilities - think power blazers but in bright colours, tailored trousers, and sneakers.

Michelle Obama, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

From being a no-nonsense lawyer to First Lady, by the time Michelle Obama had settled into the role during her husband's second term in office, her fashion game had truly elevated to the next level.

In 2016, the former First Lady looked elegant in a custom Gucci floral silk crepe off-the-shoulder dress. She pulled the glamorous look together with a pearl and crystal embroidered brooch at the waist and dangling pearl earrings for her final Kennedy Center Honors ceremony.

Carla Bruni, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2024, the former French Prime Minister and First Lady Carla Bruni were invited to a State Dinner welcoming President Joe Biden to the country. Looking effortlessly chic in a flowing white dress which ruched around the stomach, Carla reminded everyone just why she was one of the most fashionable First Ladies in France's history.

Helle Thorning-Schmidt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helle Thorning-Schmidt was the former Danish Prime Minister – and was the first woman to hold the position.

As well as breaking down boundaries, she was known for her style and love of brands. In fact, she was given a somewhat negative nickname by some who criticised her love for fashion, dubbing her Gucci Helle.

However, she used fashion wisely, sending powerful messages of support. In one instance, she wore a rainbow armband in support of LGBTQ rights at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Michelle Obama in Versace

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2016, Barack and Michelle Obama hosted their final official White House state dinner, and for the occasion, the First Lady pulled out all the fashion stops.

Michelle welcomed the Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and his wife, Agnese Landini, in a sequined floor-length, rose gold Atelier Versace dress. Channelling the glamour associated with the Italian brand, Michelle wore her hair in a sleek, choppy style.

Melania Trump at the Inauguration

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For her inauguration look as America's First Lady in 2017, Melania Trump made a smart political move and wore a designer synonymous with Americana - Ralph Lauren.

The baby blue cashmere ensemble featured a double-faced jacket with a bold collar cutaway and three-quarter-length sleeves over a matching lean mock-turtle dress.

Distinctly sixties in style, Melania's look had nods to one of the most famous First Ladies in history, Jackie Kennedy, with the comparisons made even stronger with her choice of elegant updo and gloves.

Kamala Harris

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As Vice President and a former attorney, Kamala Harris has mastered the art of powerful dressing.

Her go-to uniform sees her merging structured blazers and matching trousers or jeans. However, she usually showcases her own distinct style by pairing her outfit with relaxed footwear, sporting Timberland boots and Converse trainers in the past.

Betty Ford

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wife to Gerald Ford, Betty Ford was First Lady of the United States between 1974 and 1977.

Her legacy goes beyond that, with the icon known for challenging the stigma around addiction issues, establishing the Betty Ford Clinic where people go to recover and rehabilitate.

As for her fashion, Betty was known for elegant gowns and a love of tailoring, often choosing wide-leg trousers and blazers with elegant piping details. She was also known to use large belts to cinch herself in at the waist, emphasising an hourglass figure.

Brigitte Macron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Brigitte Macron, the First Lady of France, has become a celebrated fashion icon for her chic, sophisticated sense of style.

Her choices often feel very classic French, opting for elegance and timelessness over trends. Brigitte will add touches of glamour and grace to her uniform of tailored suits, including towering stilettos, colourful scarves and statement jewels.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis in the 70s

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Post-presidency, post-tragedy and post-new-husband, Jackie O had a new chapter where she was celebrated for her taste and style.

Working as a book editor, Jackie embraced the new era, rocking a new longer hair style, trademark oversized sunglasses and a belted stone trench coat. Perfectly chic, and a testament to building a capsule wardrobe.

Samantha Cameron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Samantha Cameron (often dubbed SamCam in the press) was the wife of Britain's Conservative Prime Minister, David Cameron.

From graphic prints, understated style staples and a mix of high-street with chic labels, Samantha was praised for being one of the more stylish First Ladies in British politics. So celebrated for her sense of style for the modern, working woman, SamCam set up her very own fashion label, Cefinn, in 2017.

Mamie Eisenhower

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout her eight years as first lady, Mamie Eisenhower made a commitment to embodying the fashion of the day, and insisted on bringing a touch of modernity to the role.

Per The New York Times, she once reportedly stated, "I hate old-lady clothes. And I shall never wear them."

Her style consisted of bright, printed day dresses, with a penchant for all things pink. One of her style statements included accessories - wearing hats, sunglasses and dime store jewellery.

Hillary Clinton at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Perhaps no-one understands the intersection of fashion and politics quite like Hillary Clinton.

In 2022, the former Secretary of State took to the iconic steps of the Met Gala, bringing her political clout to fashion's biggest night out.

She wore an off the shoulder, long sleeve burgundy gown by Joseph Altuzarra with the names of 60 famous women in American history who inspired Hillary embroidered across the fold-over neckline and hem.

A night at the opera for Jackie Kennedy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

One of America's most famous First Ladies, Jackie Kennedy brought a sense of elevated glamour and elegance to the world of politics. Merging her diplomatic role with her own love of fashion and art, Jackie was a regular at events including the opera.

In 1965, she looked radiant in a strapless turquoise satin dress, complete with her signature opera gloves and bouffant hair.

Melania Trump visits the UK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump joined her husband for a state dinner at Blenheim Palace in the United Kingdom in 2018, and for the visit to England, she fully embraced the royal theme.

Looking like a princess, Melania wore a floor-length, pleated J.Mendel cape gown in a buttery yellow. Matching the airy, silk, chiffon design, Melania kept her brunette locks cascading down in loose waves.

AOC at the Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There is sometimes no greater political weapon or means of communication than fashion, and left-wing rising star, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, understood that brilliantly at the 2021 Met Gala.

Attending the very fancy affair - where tickets can cost up to $75,000, according to various reports - AOC rented a white dress which read 'Tax the Rich' in red graffiti lettering.

Dr Jill Biden

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dr Jill Biden is a teacher who is married to Joe Biden, the 46th President of the United States.

As someone who previously didn't care much for fashion, she used her platform as First Lady to champion American designers and look for opportunities to amplify messages of sustainability.

"When I became First Lady, I knew people would start to care a lot more about what I wore," Dr. Biden said at a ceremony where she donated her inaugural dresses to the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian. "And there have been times when I welcome that spotlight, because I knew that my clothes could help me say something important."

Jacinda Ardern

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern accomplished a lot throughout her five-year term as prime minister. She was the country’s youngest leader and the world’s youngest female head of government. She also became the second elected leader in history to give birth while in office.

She managed all of this and became known for her style, too, being something of a role model for working mums and busy women who wanted to look good and still be taken seriously.

Some of her standout style moments included her Juliette Hogan tailored dress for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Hillary's 'cold shoulder' dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Some iconic style moments come out of the blue - like Hillary Clinton's now notorious 'cold shoulder' dress.

Hillary wore the high-necked, shoulderless Donna Karan dress in 1993, and it sparked some controversy at the time. Speaking with Lena Dunham for her (now defunct) newsletter Lenny Letter, Hillary called the fashion moment one of her "favourites."

"This is what’s called a cold-shoulder dress. I wore it for one of our first big events at the White House, in 1993. It was a design of my friend Donna Karan. And like everything I do, it turned out to be controversial."

Jackie O, Mother of the Bride

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As American royalty, the Kennedys continued to captivate the world decades after JFK's tragic assassination.

For daughter Caroline's wedding in 1986, Jackie continued to prove her style acumen, sporting a mint green midi dress with white gloves and large sculptural earrings.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf was the first elected female head of state in Africa.

Known as Africa's Iron Lady, she accomplished a lot during her tenure at the top, and was also awarded the Nobel Prize for the non-violent struggle for the safety of women and for women's rights.

Johnson Sirleaf wears a contemporary, 21st-century version of traditional African dress that's fit for the world stage, matching her colourful outfits and headdresses.

Sanna Marin

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sanna Marin is a Finnish former politician who served as prime minister of Finland from 2019 to 2023.

While professional and accomplished, Sanna also never shied away from her glamorous style, loving to showcase bold lip and statement accessories.

Indeed, Sanna's stylish ways led to much debate in 2020, when she posed for a provocative and empowered photoshoot. In it, she wore a trouser suit with no shirt underneath. Some criticised her, while others defended her embodiment of female power.

Jackie, travelling in style

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There are countless ways to style leopard print - it truly is the trend that'll never really go away for good - and Jackie Kennedy offered one of the chicest looks we've seen.

Stepping off a plane accompanied by JFK, Jackie managed to look both elegant and modern in a furry, leopard print coat. She paired the print with all black accessories including a hat and gloves.

Akshata Murty

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wife to Britain’s former Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty is the billionaire heiress of an Indian tycoon.

Her looks were known for a blend of high-low, with her ability to wear luxury, glamorous outfits and sport fresher, high-street styles. For her faultless fashion sense, she was even named the best-dressed individual in Britain in 2023 by Tatler.

Jacqueline Kennedy's pink suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Possibly the most famous outfit any political wife or figure has worn in modern history, calling Jacqueline Kennedy's pink, Chanel suit iconic seems something of an understatement.

Referenced by everyone from Princess Diana to Kate Middleton, the Chanel suit would be forever linked to the former First Lady as she wore it the day her husband was assassinated in 1963.

Even before that tragedy, though, Jackie had made the style something of her trademark. Made of wool bouclé, the double-breasted, raspberry pink and navy trim collared suit was matched with a trademark pink pillbox hat and white gloves.

Kamala Harris, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As she geared up for her Presidential election in 2024, Kamala Harris attended more events - which meant we got to see different looks from the former attorney.

While she had her trademark of matching suit jackets and trousers with an informal shoe, Kamala wowed when she attended the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual Phoenix Awards dinner.

She swapped her daily 'on the go' style for all-out glamour, opting for a sequined LaQuan Smith column gown, accessorising with black pumps.

Michelle Obama, 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2008, Barack Obama made history, becoming the first Black President of the United States. In 2009, he and Michelle - also America's first Black First Lady - took to the dancefloor of their inauguration ball with the world watching and cheering them on.

For the landmark occasion, Michelle wore a now iconic one-shouldered, white silk chiffon gown.

The dress - designed by Jason Wu - was embellished with organza flowers made from Swarovski crystals.