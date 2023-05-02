The Met Gala 2023's most talked-about moments, from Jared Leto's cat costume, to matching dresses and mini-me nepo babies

It's impossible to discuss the 2023 Met Gala’s most talked-about moments without honoring all of the remarkably creative fashion choices of the internationally renowned event.

Held on the first Monday in May each year, the event raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. A charity that seems fitting when looking at the Met Gala 2023 best dressed because this year did err on the side of costume.

The Met Gala 2023 theme, 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line in Beauty,' left plenty of room for the lucky few who got an invite to the event to express themselves. With a career of six and a half decades, the late designer's portfolio is vast.

Vast as that portfolio is and clear as his personal aesthetic was, creative license was taken by this year's guests - and we totally love it! Shockingly though, some of the Met Gala 2023's most talked-about moments aren't regarding who's wearing what.

So pull up a pew, here's our rundown of the Met Gala 2023's most talked-about moments.

Cats on the carpet

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Lagerfeld's love of his cat Choupette was celebrated on the night with actor Jared Leto arriving in a full cat costume. The actor surprised fans when he whipped of the cat costume head to reveal he was underneath.

He wasn't the only one who went for feline fashion as Doja Cat also chose to embody her name, and Choupette, with facial prosthetics and an Oscar de la Renta gown with cat ears. The Independent (opens in new tab)reports that she stayed in character, responding to every red carpet question with a 'meow.'

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Though less of a literal take on the cat look, rapper Lil Nas X went for a rather brief look in terms of actual clothing and all about body paint and crystals. Apart from that, he sported a Dior men's thong and some sparking platform boots. His look was a, "modern version of a cat,” said iconic makeup artist Dame Pat McGrath. She told Vogue (opens in new tab) about painting his body for the look, which took nine hours.

(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Sadly, the real Choupette didn't make an appearance, but she did post on Instagram about the event. A post from the cat's social media account read, "Many people invited me to walk the red carpet of the #METGALA2023 in tribute to Daddy, but we preferred to stay peacefully & cozy at home."

"We pay tribute to my Daddy every day since his parting and we are very moved to see one more day dedicated to him.

With love, forever

Choupette❤️."

Baby reveals

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was baby news a plenty as Serena Williams revealed that she's pregnant with her second child.

She's not the only star that shared their news as model Karlie Kloss also debuted her baby bump.

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Bumps were all the rage and all eyes were on Rihanna at the Met Gala 2023, who turned up fashionably late alongside her partner A$AP Rocky. The 2023 Super Bowl singer looked magnificent in a white Valentino dress that looked like a huge bouquet of roses.

Janelle Monae's triple look

(Image credit: John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images AND Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Just choosing one look is boring for some, and Janelle Monae wowed in her look - which transformed into three separate outfits.

What was initially a very covered up look transformed into an incredible sheer hoop dress with a sparkling bikini underneath.

The stylish singer and actor chose to go monochrome, which was Lagerfeld's preferred personal aesthetic, and also paid tribute to Choupette with a cat handbag.

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy confirm relationship?

(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Rumors regarding a potential love match between Vogue's editor in chief Anna Wintour and British actor Bill Nighy have been swirling for a while now.

The pair attending the event and walking the red carpet is seen, by many, to be their way of confirming that they're an item. It remains to be seen if they'll choose to make a statement regarding their coupling but they looked absolutely fabulous together on the red carpet and we love to see it!

Brittney Griner's welcome home

(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

WNBA player Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle Griner attended the event, which was one hell of a welcome home for the Phoenix Mercury star.

Brittney, a twice Olympic champion, was held in a Russian penal colony for 10 months after she was arrested in February 2022 at a Moscow airport on drug-related charges.

Her wife Cherelle campaigned for her return and the couple are now using their elevated platform to raise awareness of the Bring Home Our Families (opens in new tab) campaign, which advocates for bringing home wrongly detained individuals abroad.

Speaking to Vogue (opens in new tab)'s Lala Anthony, Cherelle acknowledged how grateful she was. “This time last year, I was missing my wife," she said, "so to have her right here, to be in this moment - breathtaking."

Kate Moss and mini-me daughter Lila Moss

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Mommy and me looks were a vibe for Kate Moss and her mini-me daughter Lila Moss as the pair wore matching Fendi Couture gowns. The pastel pieces, designed by Kim Jones, were utterly stunning but that's not the only thing that wowed.

There's no denying that Kate's daughter is taking after her mother. The youngster is forging her own successful modelling career and looks more like her famous mom by the day.

Nicole Kidman's oldie but goodie

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How many people can say that they look just as good in a dress from nearly 20 years ago as they did back then?

Enter Nicole Kidman, who recycled her iconic look from Karl's 2004 Haute Couture collection from Chanel. The gown featured in her famous Chanel No. 5 advert from the same year, which was directed by Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann.

Magnifique!

Kim Kardashian's pearls

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

The Kardashians have long since established themselves as talking points for each Met Gala and this year's was no different. In homage to Lagerfeld's love of pearls, the reality star and business mogul wore a custom Schiaparelli ensemble which was laden with them. An incredible 50,000 of them!

Speaking to Vogue (opens in new tab) about her look she said, "I thought, 'What is more Karl?' You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls."

Olivia Wilde and Margaret Zhang twinning

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue AND Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images )

It's most fashionistas' nightmare - turning up to an event with someone in the same look. The Don’t Worry Darling director and the Vogue China editor wore the same dress, but thankfully they weren't the same color.

Olivia's was white and Margaret's was black and despite being matching designs, both women looked resplendent in their own individual way.