A$AP Rocky's adorable reaction to Rihanna's pregnant Super Bowl performance has fans obsessed, 'If my husband isn’t like this i don’t want him'

Rihanna’s Super Bowl show featured a very special someone that she can't wait to meet - her second baby. The star stunned viewers with her performance, complete with all the hits and her beautiful baby bump.

Yep, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have a second baby on the way and this one has already had more success than most performers could even dream of. After years away from her music career, focusing on her family life, fashion, and beauty empire - the superstar's return received a warm welcome.

Ahead of the coveted halftime slot at Arizona's State Farm Stadium, the Umbrella singer discussed the possibility of a special guest - who often feature during these shows.

During an interview with CBS Mornings co-host Nate Burleson, Rihanna cheekily suggested that she was, "thinking about bringing someone," which many believe was a nod to her unborn child.

Although Rihanna's Super Bowl show didn't include any of the mega stars she's worked with - including Jay Z, Kanye West, and Paul McCartney - it certainly provided all the hits.

In an Instagram post from her beauty brand, Fenty Beauty, the subject of a 'special guest' was teased yet again - but this time in promotion of one of her products. Its caption read, "Y’all wanted a special guest?? Well y’all got one, #INVISIMATTE! 😏💯🤍"

It goes without saying that everybody watching was enthralled by all of the lights, cameras, high fashion, and pitch-perfect singing but nobody looked as amazed as Rihanna's partner A$AP Rocky.

A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was caught on camera taking snaps of his pregnant partner with his cell phone.

"He’s watching his 2nd unborn up there. I’d be happy too," tweeted one fan. Another adoring viewer added, "I get goosebumps watching asap rocky and Rihanna."

ASAP Rocky is everyone watching @Rihanna 🥺 #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/pG6DWRL7chFebruary 13, 2023 See more

The happy news of baby number two may have grabbed a lot of attention during Rihanna's Super Bowl show, especially in light of how soon it is after her first child's birth.

In fact, it was only in May 2022 that the musician welcomed her first child, a baby boy, leaving a very small age gap between her children. Considering how much she's taken to motherhood and family life, it's likely a dream come true for the Bajan superstar and her loving partner.

Another proud papa spotted at the event was Jay Z, whose label Roc Nation she's signed to.

The father of three attended the sporting event with his daughter Blue Ivey, who he shares with Beyoncé. Blue, who's really turning into her mom's mini-me, often enjoys daddy and me days out with her musician and mega mogul dad.

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Other stars spotted at the event included fellow songstress Adele, Gordon Ramsay, Billie Eilish, Paul Rudd, and Bradley Cooper. Cara Delevigne, British supermodel and actor extraordinaire, may have won the style stakes with her hilarious teeshirt that we found totally relatable.