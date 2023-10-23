Scorpio compatibility: Intense sign's romantic needs and how they interact with the rest of the zodiac

Scorpio compatibility in romantic affairs is as intense as anything is in the Scorpio universe. Their needs and desires in a relationship are complex and diverse. Scorpio is a private sign that struggles to communicate their preferences. However, its compatibility with different signs of the zodiac varies.

So we've had a look at Pisces compatibility, Aquarius compatibility, Aries compatibility, Taurus compatibility, Gemini compatibility, Cancer compatibility, Leo compatibility, Virgo compatibility, and Libra compatibility. Next up is Scorpio compatibility - and what that might look like with other signs in the zodiac.

First thing first – Scorpio is a water sign, and as such it is romantic, emotional, sensitive, and intuitive. They enjoy exploration and experimentation and are a curious sign. Scorpios stand out from the crowd because they have gothy leanings, and take great care with their appearance.

Ruled by Pluto, planet of death and rebirth, Scorpio is an intense sign. Their classical ruling planet before the discovery of Pluto, was Mars, which Scorpio shares with Aries. This makes them passionate, and ambitious, with a tendency to be jealous. Mars was the God of sex and war, and that’s a good way to describe Scorpio. They expect to be loved in a unique, experimental way, that only the two of you share. They are dark and intense and they’re not afraid to show it.

Astrology in 2023 is a mixed bag, so it’s hard to keep on top of everything. Could dating a Scorpio be in your destiny this year?

For greater clarity into Scorpio compatibility, you'll need to look deeply into your personal astrological birth chart – until that happens, here is the most important information.

What does Scorpio need in a partner?

An experimental spirit is the main personality trait that Scorpio looks for in a potential mate. They would love someone who surprises them with whipped cream and handcuffs on a Wednesday evening, preferably in public, and for that, someone to accept a similar surprise from the Scorpio on another day.

Scorpio love is wild and passionate, and they’d love the same in return. Show them you fancy them, learn what excites them, and let them know you’re open to meeting new people and experimenting with new situations which they believe would help elevate the relationship. Their ruling planet is Pluto, the planet of death and rebirth, which means they love endings and new beginnings, so expect the unexpected.

Before the discovery of Pluto, it was red planet Mars which ruled Scorpio. Named for the Roman God of passion and war, this planet imbues Scorpio with a fiery energy that can be used for good or for evil. Scorpios like being single, because they can experiment with different behaviors and no one is hurt, but they take great joy at getting to know someone who sees them for their enticing and unique personality.

Scorpios like to experiment with love, they don’t have specific star signs that they favor, or age range, or nationality. They only weigh your love up by how you make them feel. If the emotional compatibility is there, you won’t be able to get rid of them.

Scorpios don’t see the point of speaking more than they need to. They’re not hiding anything, but there’s no idle chit-chat. If they want out of the relationship, they’ll slip away slowly. Either they’ll stop talking to you until you go away, or they’ll vanish completely one night.

What is a Scorpio like in a relationship?

A Scorpio can be really impressive in the first stages of a relationship. At first, they appear passionate, interested in their partner, emotionally invested and very supportive. They seem too good to be true.

When they’ve been in the relationship a while, their insatiable nature might be a little difficult to digest. Scorpios don’t do things by halves, and their intense and quirky ways are not for everyone. Dating a Scorpio is a bit of a rollercoaster ride, and they love changes, new beginnings and fresh challenges, which as their partner, you have to face alongside them.

When a Scorpio shares their fantasies with you, it shows that they love you very much. It is a sign that thrives on getting freaky, so the very thought of you in those scenarios, means that they’re thinking about a future with you.

Scorpio can come across as if they’d cheat, because they’re so physical and passionate, but they don’t set out to find someone else. They’re a water sign, so their primary focus is the happiness of their partner. If you can fulfill their fantasies, they’d absolutely love that. They won’t appreciate it if someone else tried to get them to stray. They similarly won’t appreciate it if someone tried to get you to stray.

If you can accept that the Scorpio is more intense than the average person, and feels things very passionately, you’ll know not to blame yourself when they appear agitated or upset. Their responses are powerful because that’s who they are, not because you’ve done something wrong. Scorpio is a fixed sign on the wheel, and want to keep themselves safe in their relationships and in life. Their classical element is Water, which is why love is so important to them, and their emotions play a main role in their decision-making. They’ll need to be with someone who understands how strongly they need to protect their emotions.

Scorpio compatibility with other star signs

Aries

Aries and Scorpio love compatibility is natural and magnificent. Aries is ruled by fiery planet Mars, and Scorpio was also traditionally ruled by the passionate planet. They won’t be able to keep their hands off each other, and will have a ‘live fast, die young’ attitude towards each other and the relationship.

Taurus

Taurus and Scorpio love compatibility is physical and intense. Taurus is a sign that loves feeling physical things with the body, the feeling of satisfaction from a great meal, the feeling of soreness from intense exercise. Scorpio loves intense feelings too, from the natural high of a career achievement or the buzz of a day drink. They’re from different walks of life, but they can have an exciting future together.

Gemini

Gemini and Scorpio love compatibility brings together two free spirits who enjoy getting to know each other’s complex personalities. Neither of them is vanilla, they’ve not lived a boring day in their lives. Gemini has no boundaries and Scorpio doesn’t even understand boundaries. Those two together are an exciting social experiment, to see how far they can stretch the scope of human experiences.

Cancer

Cancer and Scorpio love compatibility is sweet and romantic, with a twist. They’re both water signs so they value romantic compatibility above all. Scorpio is very blunt, and not everyone can take it, but emotionally mature Cancer forgives Scorpio, because they’re being their authentic selves, not setting out to hurt.

Leo

Leo and Scorpio love compatibility is a fiery candy shop of luscious possibilities. Leo is hot and proud, Scorpio is intense and emotional. Their heated encounters will be played out in public, live streamed or on a physical stage. They might be fighting or they might be licking each other’s faces, whichever it is, we all get to share it.

Virgo

Virgo and Scorpio love compatibility is interesting and a bit limited. Virgo is the most conventional of the signs, loves following rules, wearing uniforms and doing things by the book. Scorpio is wholly unconventional, wears torn fishnets and puts their own spin on anything. Even if they’re really in love, they’ll end up annoying each other.

Libra

Libra and Scorpio love compatibility could go either way. They’re different in every way, but are they two sides of the same coin? Scorpio aesthetic is dark and avant-garde, Libra aesthetic is pale and traditional. But in love? Scorpio love is loyal and fierce, and they keep their true feelings hidden from prying eyes. Libra is cool as a cucumber, but their love is similarly private and faithful.

Scorpio

Scorpio and Scorpio love compatibility is total and insatiable. Scorpio is an intense sign that feels things powerfully with every fiber of their being. They’ll devote themselves to the burgeoning relationship and create a whole new history with their equally intense partner. Emotions will be running the show, and passion will rule their interactions.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Scorpio are apples and oranges, their love compatibility doesn’t really make sense. Sagittarius is free spirited and expansive, Scorpio is mysterious and private. If they’re attracted to each other at first, soon they’ll realize how differently they view the world, and colorful Sagi will annoy the stylish Scorp, and the mystical Scorpio will unsettle the positive Sagittarius.

Capricorn

Capricorn and Scorpio love compatibility can be like a movie scene, because they both live by the masks that they wear. Capricorn loves the world of business and enjoys playing the role of a high-flying corporate shark. Scorpio loves the dark styles of winter trends, and enjoys expressing themselves in sequins and feathers. They live life as a masked ball, and when they remove their masks, they look exactly the same underneath.

Aquarius

Aquarius and Scorpio love compatibility would be a meeting of minds. Both are very unusual personalities. Aquarius is quirky and creative, quick of mind and interested in global events. Scorpio is intense and emotional, experimental and interested in new experiences. They can influence one another to be a better, or a worse person, and they’ll both have fun while they’re at it.

Pisces

Pisces and Scorpio love compatibility is great on the surface but tricky underneath. They’re both water signs so they’ll bond easily and find many emotional traits in common, but Pisces is very sensitive and Scorpio is quite direct, so it won’t be long before Scorpio says something unforgivable to the Pisces.