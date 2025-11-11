‘The person who knew me the best had rejected me’ - Sally Phillips reflects on her divorce and the incredible ‘tribe’ who picked her up afterwards

The actress looks back on the difficult thoughts she had in the wake of her husband leaving, praising the incredible friends who stepped in to help

Sally Phillips attends the Women of the Year Lunch and Awards at Royal Lancaster Hotel
(Image credit: Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Women of the Year)
Lucy Wigley's avatar
By
published
in News

Actress and comedian Sally Phillips has revealed some poignant insights into how she felt when her marriage came to an end.

Sally's former husband, Andrew Bermejo, left her in 2017 after 14 years of marriage - the couple share three sons.

Sally Phillips attends the Australian premiere of &quot;Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy&quot; at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter

(Image credit: Hanna Lassen/Getty Images)

Sally has previously shared that issues began in her marriage following the birth of her son, Olly. Now aged 20, Olly was born with Down's syndrome.

According to My London, Sally once said, "We'd had a divide that started after Olly in that my husband and I dealt the diagnosis in very different ways and then this division over babies got wider, because he hadn't really taken on board that I was pregnant."

Now, Sally believes life "is all about friendship, especially for women." She says, "Special needs parents are just the most fantastic gang," of the support she gets from fellow parents who have children with additional needs.

"You need your tribe," she says, adding, "I feel so lucky - I have an acting tribe, I have real children and fake children, I have special needs parents, and I have uni friends. I do feel very, very lucky."

The actress was also going through her divorce when the menopause hit, and for a time, she believed her symptoms were stress-related and caused by the separation.

"I'm not sure when my first symptoms arrived," she explains during an episode of Boots UK Menopause Monologues. "I was going through a divorce and thought the night sweats were stress, and the brain fog was to do with that," she adds.

"The gigantic rage I had all the time, there were other explanations for it," she says. The star, now 55, uses her platform to promote age positivity and self-acceptance. She also offers humorous advice on navigating the challenges of menopause after her own experiences with it.

Lucy Wigley
Lucy Wigley
Entertainment Writer

Lucy is a multi-award nominated writer and blogger with seven years’ experience writing about entertainment, parenting and family life. Lucy worked as a freelance writer and journalist at the likes of PS and moms.com, before joining GoodtoKnow as an entertainment writer, and then as news editor. The pull to return to the world of television was strong, and she was delighted to take a position at woman&home to once again watch the best shows out there, and tell you why you should watch them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.