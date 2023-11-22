Sagittarius compatibility in matters of the heart is as chaotic as anything is about Sagittarius. Their needs and desires in a relationship are changeable and contradictory. Sagittarius is an adventurous sign who is always on the go. However, its compatibility with different signs of the zodiac varies.

First thing first – Sagittarius is a fire sign, and as such it is excitable, passionate, adventurous, and active. They enjoy laughter and are determined to have a great time from womb to tomb. Sagittarians are easy to spot, as they’re noisy, colorful, and generally in transit.

Ruled by Jupiter, planet of expansion and generosity, Sagittarius shares a classical ruling planet with romantic Pisces. Sagittarius is generous with their heart and with their possessions, whereas Pisces is generous with their love and their wisdom. They expect to be loved in a heart-centered way, with meaningful gestures and no empty declarations.

For greater clarity into Sagittarius compatibility, you'll need to look deeply into your personal astrological birth chart – until that happens, here is the most important information.

What does Sagittarius need in a partner?

(Image credit: Alice Adler/Getty Images)

An adventurous spirit is the main characteristic that Sagittarius looks for in a potential mate. They would love someone who surprises them with a trip overseas, preferably somewhere neither of you have ever been, without a guidebook.

Sagittarius love is fiery and unpredictable, but they don’t need the same back from you. Their chaotic nature means that they don’t have a prescriptive way of living life, and they don’t have specific expectations from a partner. Their ruling planet is generous Jupiter, which tells us that they enjoy big gestures, or small gestures with big meanings.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and good fortune, named for the Roman King of the Gods. They love being in love, but more than that they love laughter, adoration and good vibes. Sagittarians don’t mind being single, but they need a partner in crime, someone to laugh with. So they’ll have intense friendships throughout their lives.

Sagittarians have an open-minded approach to love, and let their partner take the lead. If they’re with an aloof person, they’ll honor their need for space, and if they’re with an exuberant partner, they’ll clap their hearts out when they cheer them on. All they ask in return is that they’re allowed to be themselves, too.

Sagittarius is open and communicative, unable to keep a secret. If you catch them ever lying about anything at all, take note, because it may be the tip of the iceberg. Any dishonesty from a Sagittarius is so out of character that it means something is very off with the relationship, and needs investigating. Whatever they’re hiding from you is important.

What is a Sagittarius like in a relationship?

A Sagittarius is so exciting at the start of a relationship! At first, they can’t hide their enthusiasm, and ravish their partner with their indefatigable spirit of wanderlust, adventure and wholesome fun. Outgoing, warm and over-the-top, they seem too good to be true.

When they get used to the romance, and the amount of commitment a grown-up relationship demands of them, they start to feel a little trapped and act a lot less enthusiastic. Dating a Sagittarius may feel like a complicated game, where the closer you get, the further they want to be, but if you push them away, they want to get closer. They love being in love, but struggle with routine.

When a Sagittarius allows you to make plans for the future, anything as simple as a dinner with your girl gang next week or a trip to the lakes in the summer, you know they see you as a forever partner. If you ask them what they’re doing tomorrow, they have no idea, so gaining any type of control over their timetable is a huge step and shows that they love.

Sagittarius can come across as distant, but it’s not distance that they need, just a bit of space. The right to think their own thoughts, meet whoever they want, and skip town at zero notice is a basic necessity for them. They’re a Jupiter sign and therefore they love being surrounded by people, so this space they ask for is only temporary and super necessary. They won’t lie to you, so if they want to be single, you’ll know about it.

If you can accept that Sagittarius lives life free from restrictions, and needs their adventure time alone to remember who they are, you won’t blame yourself when they randomly vanish. Sagittarius is a mutable sign on the wheel, and value adaptability in life as well as in relationships. Their classical element is Fire, which is another vote for flexibility. If they’re allowed to run away here and there, they won’t need to run away forever.

Sagittarius compatibility with other star signs

(Image credit: Oksana Zueva/Getty Images)

Aries

Aries and Sagittarius love compatibility is cute! Two fire signs is a combo that’s likely to be passionate, fun and loud. Aries is childlike and will try anything once. Sagittarius is adventurous and up for anything. They’ll be an experimental couple and will support each other through flying lessons, tough mudder races and reality TV show applications.

Taurus

Taurus and Sagittarius love compatibility can be spectacular. Taurus love the finer things in life, seven-course dinners and heavy wooden furniture. Sagittarius don’t do things by halves and enjoy big eating, big music and big weekends. Their expansive personality traits work well together, even if Taurus likes life in the fancy lane, and Sagittarius doesn’t mind the budget option.

Gemini

Gemini and Sagittarius love compatibility is so much fun! They’re polar opposites on the zodiacal wheel, so they’re a two-part jigsaw and fit together effortlessly. They’re also the two most fun-loving signs. Sagittarius loves adventure, travel, and freedom. Gemini loves chatting, giggling, and going out. Those two together is just non-stop good times.

Cancer

Cancer and Sagittarius love compatibility can be lovely, but the Cancer has to be very, very accepting of the Sagittarian’s bold humor, and they can’t take their jokes to heart. Cancerians love for their home to be filled with their nearest and dearest. Sagittarius loves to be surrounded by people too. So it’ll be a nonstop party with lots of hugs and warmth.

Leo

Leo and Sagittarius love compatibility is a fabulous storm of passions and colors. Both are fire signs, so their chemistry is guaranteed. Leo is more serious than Sagittarius. Sagittarius is more resilient than Leo. They have much to teach each other, and many experiences which they’ll enjoy together.

Virgo

Virgo and Sagittarius love compatibility makes sense about half of the time. Sagi is very alive and very vivacious, and Virgo is a happy person, but within reason. So these two Mutable signs can relate, but anything Virgo can do, Sagittarius can do louder. They’re both adaptable, and neither of them has a specific ‘type’, so on paper, it’s possible. In real life, Virgo who’s the neatest sign, together with Sagittarius who’s the messiest, will need a very well-developed sense of humor to make it work.

Libra

Libra and Sagittarius love compatibility would be quite surprising if it worked. Sagittarius is accepting of everyone, but they’re quite chaotic and messy, so the only signs that don’t suit them are the ones who are very tidy and neat. Libra is stylish and elegant, and would get annoyed if Sagittarius walked through their space, retelling an anecdote, clutching a cup of tea too loosely, leaving puddles everywhere.

Scorpio

Scorpio and Sagittarius love compatibility makes no sense at all. They might feel an initial pull, as they’re both quite passionate signs, but clumsy Sagittarius and too-cool Scorpio have little in common. Sagittarius tells the truth under any circumstances, whereas Scorpio says the truth is nobody’s business but their own. A relationship will struggle to grow.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius and Sagittarius love compatibility would be exciting if not exactly romantic. Both partners will contribute fabulous ideas for holidays, fun days and career switches, and they’ll allow each other all the time apart that they need. But neither of them will inject a lot of emotion into the relationship, so it’s not likely to be very mushy.

Capricorn

Capricorn and Sagittarius love compatibility is not straightforward. Sagittarius is adaptable and can fit with nearly any partner, but Capricorn is a little too strait-laced and grown-up for them. Sagittarius is childlike and chaotic, which can send Capricorn to the ER with PTSD. Sagi needs a partner in crime, and Capricorn is law-abiding.

Aquarius

Aquarius and Sagittarius love compatibility is creatively beautiful. Sagittarius doesn’t even need compatibility, they can fit with any sign, as they’re multifaceted, colorful and eager to learn. Aquarians are fresh and original thinkers and love to teach. Those two will be gazing into each other’s eyes, as Sagittarius will periodically need space, and Aquarians naturally give space.

Pisces

Pisces and Sagittarius love compatibility can be truly lovely. Pisces’ ruling planet might be Neptune in modern times, but their classical ruler was Jupiter, just like Sagittarius, so they share many traits. They’re both very giving and believe in miracles, which is Jupiter’s influence. Pisces is extremely romantic and Sagittarius is devoted to having a nice time, so together they make a bubble of love and joy.