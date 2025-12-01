'There's a wonderful honesty between us' - Penny Lancaster shares secrets to longstanding marriage to Rod Stewart

Penny Lancaster and Rod Stewart have been together for over 25 years, and married for 17. The popular celebrity couple have now revealed the secrets to their longstanding union, and how marriage has changed them both for the better.

During an upcoming episode of My Life At Christmas, presented by Anita Rani, Penny and Rod not only open up about the huge family Christmas they're excited for, but also just why their marriage works so well.

The rare joint interview is carried out at their home, Durrington House. In conversation with Anita, Penny recalls the day she met Rod for the first time.

Penny shares that she was dancing at a party with a friend, who noticed Rod in the corner with his band and dared Penny to ask him for an autograph.

Describing her future husband as "charming, twinkly-eyed and with great hair," Penny, a photography student at the time, was aghast when Rod not only invited her to sit with him after handing over the autograph, but also invited her to his next show, offering her a photography pass.

As Rod was in the middle of a difficult divorce when this chance meeting took place, the couple didn't officially start dating until nine months later. They've been happy together ever since, and now share sons Alastair, 19, and 14-year-old Aiden.

When asked for the secret to their "amazing love story", addressing Rod, Penny says, "Over the years, you've become a lot more understanding and compassionate to others," which has helped their love grow.

"I'm quite diplomatic and carry a lot of empathy, and some of that has rubbed off," she adds while Rod nods.

(Image credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa Press/Alamy)

There's also the "wonderful honesty and openness" they have that is a great contributor to their longevity.

While Rod does admit to some "downsides" to their age gap relationship (he is 80, Penny is 54) he believes the "maturity" he brought to the relationship and the "honesty" Penny's taught him keep them going strong.

"We don't argue before we go to bed," Rod explains, adding, "And we do not argue when we've had a glass of wine.

"If we do have arguments, it's over real quick," he shares, continuing, "And I try and teach my boys that real men can say sorry."

The couple believe the different traits they bring to the marriage have transferred to one another and changed them for the better.

Penny reveals that their children tell her Rod is "much easier to talk to now", and she believes that's because the openness she's shown in their marriage "has encouraged Rod to do the same."

"There's a wonderful honesty between the two of us," Rod reiterates, emotionally. "Long may it last," he says, wiping tears from his eyes.

Speaking further about their upcoming "magical" Christmas, the pair are excited that logistics have allowed some extended family members to gather at their home to make it a big event.

"Penny books the flights and gets the timing right," Rod says, calling his wife a "really good organiser.

"She's organised my life terrifically," he says, lovingly.

My Life At Christmas with Anita Rani, featuring Rod and Penny airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on December 7 at 10.30am.