North and South Nodes present a change in fate and destiny - everything you need to know about HUGE cosmic shift

Are you ready for a change in fate and destiny? The North and South Nodes are officially in a new zodiacal axis, ultimately shifting the cosmic energy toward a new journey in fate and destiny! From now until the beginning of 2025, there will be a shift in the collective desire to pursue a new purpose while overcoming residual setbacks that may impede potential progress.

At the very end of Cancer season 2023 and the beginning of Leo season 2023, there's a heck of a lot going on. Just when you thought Venus retrograde 2023 was your only shake-up - the North and South Nodes are about to bring a whole new chapter.

Consider this the perfect time to go beyond your comfort zone since the North and South Nodes will encourage you to release whatever or whoever is holding you back. Although exciting, there might be a few challenges to face head-on during this next year and a half to live your life to the fullest.

Of all the astrological events and transits to pinpoint, the North and South Nodes are one of the most significant transits to consider even if it’s not popularized like retrogrades or eclipses. Plus, everyone has their own North and South Nodes placement in their astrology birth chart

With the North and South Nodes anticipating the beginning of a new cycle, you might feel like you’re on the precipice of something monumental in your life. What will you accomplish or experience when the North and South Nodes enter Aries and Libra?

What Are the North and South Nodes?

(Image credit: LightFieldStudios/Getty Images)

Fate and destiny as well as the karmic past are portrayed in astrology as the North and South Nodes, also known as the Lunar Nodes. Everybody has their own North and South Nodes placements enclosed in their birth charts and we all experience Nodal transits like any other planetary migration.

However, unlike the planets, the North and South Nodes are not physical entities that orbit in our solar system. Instead, they're mathematical points calculated based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, and Earth. The configurations denote the North Node as the highest point while the South Node is the lowest point that follows the orbit of the Moon as it intersects between the Sun and the Earth. As a result, the North and South Nodes oppose each other. For example, if the North Node is in Aries then that would mean that the South Node would be in Aries’ opposite sign, Libra.

Although they're arguably abstract in astrological theory, the North and South Nodes are still undeniably valuable since these mathematical configurations contain crucial information about the purpose of this lifetime. So, how do you make the most of the North and South Nodes?

Before you can tap into the North Node, you should focus on the South Node. Karmic lessons from this lifetime and past lives are governed by the South Node. This isn’t to say that the South Node is a “bad” placement or transit. If anything, the South Node is more or less like an evil necessity since the South Node represents the kind of work that has to be completed for overall growth.

Karmic lessons relating to the South Node may arise as habits, routines, mindsets, actions, and even insecurities that are to self-improvement. For example, the South Node may pop up when you revert to an old behavior that doesn’t lead to anything healthy, happy, or productive. Another way to think of it, is that this is like a default factory setting that may kick in when faced with challenges or fears.

When you’ve had enough of the same old issues, then the North Node is activated. If the South Node is the bottom, then the North Node represents that we can only go up from here! The North Node refers to the opportunity to rise to the occasion. Although this seems easy, it will likely present itself as a challenge. The North Node may come across as an obstacle, like a situation that could be stressful or an unhealthy connection. Instead of reverting to the South Node tendencies, the North Node will encourage a new way of overcoming obstacles.

Aside from personal growth, it correlates with your purpose in this lifetime, which could present as an ambition or goal. The purpose of the North Node can be broad, like finding yourself, or specific, like becoming a published author. It depends on the zodiac sign and House placement of the North Node!

As your life unfolds, you may cycle in and out of the tendencies associated with the North and South Nodes. Periods of experiencing both sides of the Nodal axis are inevitable, but ultimately, the North Node will encourage you to live your life to the fullest potential!

When Are the North and South Nodes Entering Aries and Libra?

(Image credit: sarayut/Getty Images)

The North Node will be in Aries while the South Node will be in Libra from July 17, 2023, to January 12, 2025. Although a seemingly short transit, this will be impactful for those who want to reshape their purpose or heal from karmic lessons.

On average, the North and South Nodes will enter a new zodiacal axis about every 18 months. So, the last time they switched over to a new zodiacal axis was on January 18, 2023, when the North Node had entered Taurus while the South Node entered Scorpio. Although they begin anew every 18 months, it takes about 18 years for the North and South Nodes to return to the same zodiacal axis. This means that the last time the North Node was in Aries while the South Node was in Libra was from December 26, 2004, to June 22, 2006.

Reflecting on what happened 18 years ago may give us context for the forthcoming Nodal transit. Astrology is cyclical, so every astrological transit will reiterate the idea that history repeats itself. Old themes may echo during this Nodal transit or there might even be past instances that could come to mind. Think about what you were doing, where you were, and what was going on from the end of 2004 to mid-2006 since your history will clue you into how this Nodal transit may go.

How Does the North and South Nodes Affect My Life?

(Image credit: Cobalt88/Getty Images)

As this transit quickly approaches, you might wonder how the North and South Nodes will affect your life. Since they encourage growth, this could be an impactful transit to consider where you need to course-correct to enjoy new ventures and work toward your destined ambitions. Generally speaking, you may need to acknowledge where you either intentionally or unintentionally hold yourself back from seeking enthralling opportunities that could be in alignment with your fate. However, the zodiac signs that the North and South Nodes will be in until 2025 may give us more context about what’s being released and what could be attained.

Relationships, commitments, and lack of identity will be on the chopping block since the South Node will be in Libra. The South Node in Libra suggests that the sign of the scales may not be so balanced after all. Instead of focusing on maintaining peace for the sake of peace, the South Node in Libra may allude to the underlying issues.

Sweeping problems under the rug to save face won’t suffice while the South Node is in Libra. After all, being the peacekeeper will be a taxing, unrewarding job while the South Node is in Libra. During this time, the South Node in Libra may represent karmic lessons related to relationships that no longer serve you. This could be the time to consider if you’re engaging in shallow, superficial connections that lack reciprocity.

You may need to face the music where you’re over-compromising for others by putting everyone else but yourself first. The South Node in Libra could also represent releasing any passive-aggressive or enabling habits that could be holding you back from your true self-expression. When you’ve been pushed to your limits, the South Node in Libra may feel like the pot that’s finally boiling over.

Luckily, a chance to define yourself thanks to your karmic lessons will naturally occur since the North Node will be in Aries. A chance to prioritize your needs will come first since it will want to ram its way through your comfort zone. Instead of focusing on what everyone else wants, needs, or feels, this could be the time to focus on yourself.

The North Node in Aries will be your cosmic boost of encouragement to define yourself outside of your partnerships by devoting your energy to your self-growth and self-improvement. You may feel less apologetic about your ambitions or take a major risk to see what’s on the other side. Plus, this could even be an excellent time to process your anger. The North Node in Aries will honor passion by expressing how you feel. Finding a healthy way to express yourself may take time, so luckily you’ll have 18 months thanks to the North and South Nodes!

Overall, the North and South Nodes will gradually shift focus to the individual before the relationship or commitment. Sacrificing your needs to make others happy will not work as long as the South Node is in Libra. So, this North and South Nodes transit may bring out a 'make it or break it' mentality with some connections that may not make the cut. However, you may find that you’re better off without certain restraints by the end of the North and South Nodes transit!

North and South Nodes transit horoscope

(Image credit: Sirirak/Getty Images)

Read on to see how the North and South Nodes transit affects your love life and creativity. For the most accurate reading, look at your sun sign moon sign, or rising sign according to your astrology birth chart.

Aries

Isn’t it time to put yourself first, Aries? After all, you may feel like this next year and a half is all about you! Since the South Node in Libra will be impacting your 7th House of commitment and partnerships, you may feel like it is time to make it or break it. If certain individuals or arrangements don’t live up to their true potential, then it might be time for you to say “goodbye”! Luckily, finding yourself will become your destiny since the North Node will be in your zodiac sign and 1st House of identity.

Taurus

This Nodal transit might have a more subliminal effect on your life, Taurus. You already know that there are things that you may need to work on in your everyday life since the South Node in Libra will influence your 6th House of health, and routine. Considering that the North Node in Aries will be in your 12th House of the subconscious realm and self-undoing, you may find that change begins within. Use this Nodal transit to align yourself with a healthier, happier outlook on life so that you can make changes in your daily routine.

Gemini

It’s time to follow your dreams, Gemini. As the new Nodal transit begins, you may feel like you’re on the precipice of something big! However, the South Node in Libra will encourage you to tie up loose ends in your 5th House of self-expression, creativity, and hobbies. This may mean letting go of any endeavors that may stand in your way. As a result, you may feel like it’s easier to step into your entrepreneurial spirit since the North Node in Aries will guide you through your 11th House of hopes and dreams. You can do it!

Cancer

How can you handle your work-life balance, Cancer? You will feel like you’re oscillating between your personal world and your professional arena over the next year and a half. With the South Node in Libra in your 4th House of the home and family, you will be encouraged to release any personal issues that might be holding you back from your success. Luckily, putting your professional path first might be easy to do since the North Node in Aries will propel your 10th House of career. The catch is finding your inner peace by prioritizing your ambitions!

Leo

The world will be your oyster, Leo. You have what it takes to explore uncharted territory since the North Node in Aries will activate your 9th House of expansion, travel, and higher education. But you may need to let go of seeking validation from others given that the South Node in Libra will encourage you to let go of asking for others’ support in your 3rd House of communication. Since this Nodal axis will influence your 3rd House and 9th House, you may even need to move past any wavering beliefs or opinions to expand your school of thought.

Virgo

Taking a risk could be worthwhile, Virgo! Usually, you like to be strategic and calculating with everything that you do - especially money. Although it may seem easier to over-plan and think about your finances, you may be encouraged to let go of your financial comfort zone since the South Node in Libra will influence your 2nd House of commerce. But this can be scary since you may have to take a radical, instincts-first approach to your finances with the North Node in Aries directing your 8th House of assets. Don’t be afraid to invest in something new!

Libra

Separate yourself to own your 'me first' attitude, Libra. The next year and a half might be dizzying since the South Node will be in your zodiac sign and your 1st House of identity. However, this could be the nudge needed to move on from stagnant connections, limiting relationships, and imbalanced arrangements. As a result, you may feel like this is the time to commit to yourself since the North Node in Aries will propel your 7th House of commitment into a new direction. Prioritizing your wants and needs will only help you in the long run!

Scorpio

Choosing happiness will be an active, ongoing choice, Scorpio. Your coping mechanisms and inner monologue might be more apparent with the South Node in Libra bringing out the dark side of your 12th House of the subconscious. Holding yourself accountable for a limiting mindset or people-pleasing attitude will be tough but necessary to move forward. When you’re ready, explore new opportunities to improve your mental, physical, and emotional health since the North Node in Aries will positively enhance your 6th House of health. You have what it takes to turn everything around for the better.

Sagittarius

A friend could become a lover, Sagittarius. If you’re ready for the next step, then this Nodal transit might be just what the love doctor ordered! The South Node in Libra will hit your 11th House of friendship, so it may encourage you to ask your special friend out on a date. Once you get out of the friend zone, this could help you take things to the next level with the North Node in Aries sizzling in your 5th House of romance and sexual pleasure. Aside from love, this Nodal transit could help you launch your next creative endeavor!

Capricorn

What will come first, Capricorn? It’s no secret that you’re concerned with professional growth and advancement. However, you may feel like it’s time to focus on what really matters with the South Node in Libra releasing you from your professional pining in your 10th House of career. But if you’re not focused on your career, then what will matter? Your personal life and loved ones will take precedence since the North Node in Aries will activate your 4th House of home. Don’t be afraid to address what will happen in your home life or family during this transit.

Aquarius

What do you know to be true, Aquarius? Your mind is undoubtedly brilliant, so you may find that the next year and a half is focused on your beliefs. Take a step back to consider what you have learned, experienced, and achieved while the South Node in Libra impacts your 9th House of expansion and higher education. You will want to reflect on your opportunities since the North Node in Aries could drive you to speak up since the North Node will influence your 3rd House of communication. Write, blog, speak, sing, and more about what you believe in!

Pisces

Seek comfort, Pisces. Your faith that you can overcome anything is admirable, but you might be ready to create more stability in your life during this Nodal transit. The South Node in Libra will activate your 8th House of complexities, so you may feel driven to let go of any entanglements that continue to hold you back. This may refer to your finances, love life, and more. When you let go, it will be easier to start fresh by using the energy of North Node in Aries activating your 2nd House of comfort to align yourself with opportunities for security.