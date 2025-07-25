New MasterChef presenters: All we know as BBC confirms unseen John Torode and Gregg Wallace series will air

If, like us, you’ve been flicking through TV channels and thinking that something is missing, you’re not wrong. MasterChef is meant to be gracing our screens three nights a week at the moment, but it’s quite clearly missing from the channel guide.

Controversy over the show’s presenters has left the release of this 21st season to be delayed – and there are tons of rumours out there muddying up the waters. So let’s get our facts straight and cut to the chase; are we getting a new season of MasterChef this year?

When will MasterChef return?

It was confirmed on 24 July that season 21 of MasterChef will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 6 August 2025.

While we’re used to watching the heated cooking show on our screens throughout the spring, the release of this season has been delayed amid investigations into the conduct of the show’s co-presenter, Gregg Wallace, and, more recently, due to presenter John Torode being fired from the show over allegations of using 'extremely' racist language.

However, the BBC has announced that they will air this latest season, which was filmed prior to any allegations against the presenters and therefore features both Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Speaking about the decision, Deadline reports that a spokesperson for the BBC said, "This has not been an easy decision in the circumstance,s and we appreciate not everyone will agree with it.

“In showing the series, which was filmed last year, it in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters. We have been very clear on the standards of behaviour that we expect of those who work at the BBC or on shows made for the BBC.”

The Guardian reports that the BBC director general, Tim Davie, struggled to make the decision over airing the series but was keen to get it out for the sake of the contestants who worked so hard during filming.

He said, “One of my overwhelming concerns is that we’ve got all the amateur chefs that gave their heart and soul to this programme. We have to reflect on that, talk to them – and I’m sure Banijay [who produces MasterChef] are doing that – consult them, think about the audience, and then make a call. That’s what we’re going through now.”

Who are the new presenters of MasterChef?

This year's season of MasterChef will still be presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode, as it was filmed before any allegations or investigations were brought against them. However, both presenters will be replaced for future seasons.

While nothing has been confirmed, rumours suggest that Matt Tebbutt and Andi Oliver will be stepping in to host MasterChef. They are two faces that, if you’re a fan of other cooking shows on the BBC, you’ll know well.

Who is Matt Tebbutt?

According to reports in The Sun, the TV chef and host of Saturday Kitchen, Matt Tebbutt, will join MasterChef to judge next year’s contestants. He’s a seasoned presenter and you might have spotted him on any number of food-related shows over the years, from Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped and Drop Down Menu, to the Good Food channel’s Market Kitchen.

He’s a seasoned chef too, and ran a restaurant called The Foxhunter before stepping away to focus on his TV career.

Who is Andi Oliver?

Possibly joining him is fellow chef Andi Oliver, The Sun also reports. She is another well-seasoned chef and presenter who’s made her name presenting the hit show The Great British Menu. As well as being the author of the book The Pepperpot Diaries: Stories From My Caribbean Table, which she published in 2023, like Matt she’s also had experience running not just a restaurant, but an award-winning one called Andi’s.

These are just rumours, though, with a source telling The Sun, “Matt is seen as a really safe pair of hands by the BBC. He has been in the frame for some time and is now being lined up for MasterChef.

“The BBC are keen to bring Andi Oliver on board too. She has been so popular as host of The Great British Menu. They’re not sure if she can commit at this stage because of her schedule with that show but everyone is hoping they can get her on board.”

There is also another rumour that Grace Dent, the presenter of Celebrity MasterChef, might appear as a replacement on the main show.