The one 'rule' Mary Berry's grandchildren were told to follow during her special 90th birthday party

Dame Mary Berry is certainly having a very special year. The baking and writing star turned 90 in March, and the celebrations to mark her incredible life have spanned most of the 2025.

Mary released her book, Mary 90: My Very Best Recipes, as part of the commemorations, and she currently has a television show out to celebrate her achievements. The six-part series, Mary at 90: A Lifetime of Cooking, celebrates her long career in food, with some very special guests making an appearance.

The national treasure also had a very special family party in her hometown of Bath, that kicked off her birthday year in style. Mary's family were also very particular about the etiquette for the gathering, putting a "rule" in place for her grandchildren to follow.

Reflecting on the day in a recent issue of Sainsbury's Magazine, Mary shares, "Before the party my daughter had warned the grandchildren: no bare midriffs, no trainers - you’ve got to dress up for Granny!"

Mary reveals the party was held in "a wonderful small hotel," and the family in attendance included her husband Paul, son Thomas and daughter Annabel.

The grandchildren in question include Paul's 22-year-old twins Gracie and Abby, and Annabel’s children, who are Louis, 20, Hobie, 17, and Atlanta, 15.

The baking star refers to this family gathering as "the most touching party" of all that have been thrown for her. Now residing in Henley-Upon-Thames in Oxfordshire, holding the party in Mary's birthplace of Bath was also extra special.

"Bath is special to me because it is where I learned to cook, attended domestic science college and made lifelong friends," Mary says. And while she would usually "always cook for my parties," her family insisted that for this one, Mary shouldn't lift a finger.

There wasn't just immediate family in attendance at the gathering, but old and very dear friends. "There were my old friends from Bath, who I’ve kept up with over the years," Mary recalls, adding that she used to go away often with the group, but age has made this more challenging.

"Now, with all of us aged between 85 and 90, we meet mainly around Bath, because many are frail and don’t want to travel," she shares, adding, "but we keep up the friendships and, of course, we remember one another’s birthdays."

Mary's dinner for the occasion was a "traditional meal" with everything being "perfect." There was, of course, cake to round off the food - a "glorious three-tier, beautifully decorated lemon cake for everyone to enjoy," Mary shares.

"It was such a happy day," she concludes, adding, "the food was perfect, but for me it was all about being with my family and friends, enjoying all the conversations."