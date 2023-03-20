JLo's metallic gown features super high front split and matching underwear as she shows off sky-high heels

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

JLo's metallic gown stuns as she attends an event to promote her brand-new shoe line. The only thing higher than her sky-high heels is the split at the front of her dress - which shows off her athletic build.

It looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news isn't all that's happening in the Lopez-Affleck household.

We aren't talking about JLo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos, nor anything else about their fairytale romance because this time around it's all about Ms. Lopez and her brand new enterprise.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer has produced her very own line of shoes and she hosted a swanky Beverly Hills house party to celebrate the 16-style line's launch. Stars in attendance included Tiffany Hadish, Christina Milian, Chloe Bailey, and Halle Bailey.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

(opens in new tab) JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Bowery Sandal $150(£158) (opens in new tab) | REVOLVE One of the lower heels in the collection, these stunning shoes feature a 3.25inch heel. They have a leather lining, an almond-shaped toe, and exaggerated feathers to bring all the old Hollywood vibes you could ever wish for.

The star has gone with an eponymous title for her new capsule line, Jlo Jennifer Lopez (opens in new tab), which is available from REVOLVE.

Not for the faint of heart, or anybody who suffers from vertigo for that matter, the new line includes super high heels priced from $145(£148) to $275(£289). Footwear fans can choose from knee-high boots, kitten heels, strappy sandals, and sky-high platforms - made from a variety of materials.

These materials include suede, mesh, leather, satin, and even feathers - which sounds just as luxurious as one might expect from the superstar.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

(opens in new tab) JLo Jennifer Lopez x REVOLVE Sunset Sandal $160(£169) (opens in new tab) | REVOLVE This 4.5inch pair of heels are an ideal addition to anybody's special occasion shoe shelf. Black shoes go with everything, right? You'll want any excuse to pull these stunners, featuring satin and ostrich feather, out of your wardrobe and who can blame you!

Speaking to Vogue (opens in new tab), she said, “I wanted to bring confidence and sexiness to this collection. You can also see the history and influence. Like the 60s and 70s with a modern flair.”

Although the event was all about her new shoes, the singer's incredible outfit deserves props too. Not to be upstaged, even by her own shoes, Jennifer wore a stunning couture piece by Gabriela Gonzalez for Julian MacDonald.

The gown is from the AW24 collection and is made of a liquid metallic ombré lame with slick ombré sequin with luxurious iridescent hematite gunmetal, metallic rose quartz, Italian metallic, and metallic citrine colors.

(Image credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Revolve)

All that metal fabulosity is finished with a daringly high thigh slit that only serves to emphasize how long the star's legs look in her own brand heels.

"Nobody does it quite like you 🔥," commented one adoring fan. "Beautifully stunning 😍," added another.

As Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress, which recently caused a lot of jaws to drop, shows the superstar has no intention of slowing down in terms of sex appeal. The couture collection from MacDonald is all about showing off skin and it's not the first time she's worn one of the designer's jaw-dropping pieces.

(Image credit: Aaron Davidson/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Stepping out in a jet-black geometric embellished gown at the Billboard Latin Music Awards back in 2017, the superstar showed off her curves in the stunning piece, also by the British designer.

With the release of this new line hot on the heels of her skincare line - the sky truly is the limit for Ms. Lopez. With music, movies, beauty, and now footwear conquered, the question is - what's next?