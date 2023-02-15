JLo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos break the internet in adorable post

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

JLo and Ben Affleck's matching tattoos might just break the internet as their fans and hopeless romantics across the globe fawn over another loved-up display from Hollywood's golden couple.

Only a month after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's family news, the pair have made their union even more permanent - via the medium of body art.

The Love Don't Cost A Thing singer shared the latest notch in their 'ultimate couple goals' belt in an Instagram post, which featured the art as well as photos of them throughout the years.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

One of the last images is a throwback that shows the couple looking super glam and is totally different vibe from Jennifer Lopez's see-through dress that she recently sported. Their style may be different - but it's hard to tell the difference between the couple back then and now. Is anybody else wondering what the secret to Jennifer Lopez's skincare routine is?

Its caption reads, "Commitment ♾️Happy Valentine’s Day my love 🤍 (Look for more deets on VDay coming #OnTheJLo soon…) #CommitmentIsSexy #ThisIsUsThen #ThisIsUsNow #ThisIsMeNow."

Jennifer Lopez's engagement ring and wedding ring are a permanent fixture on the superstar's ring finger but that just ain't permanent enough for this diva. Nope, the pair's relationship is forever, just like the ink on their skin.

(Image credit: John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The design of Jennifer's tattoo reflects that with an infinity symbol pierced by an arrow. As Buzz Lightyear would say, "to infinity and beyond," and this couple truly is beyond infinity - and beyond adorable. Its placement, on her ribcage, is where it ought to be - near her heart.

Ben's tattoo is a bit different, but also features Cupid-esque arrows. His design sees these arrows crossed with the letter 'J' above the cross and 'B' below. Looks like we know who comes first in his mind! It's unclear where it's placed but it seems to be either inside his elbow or inside his knee. These areas are known as the 'ditch' of each joint in the tattoo world.

Speaking of ditch, it's hard to believe that Ben and Jen, popularly known as 'Bennifer,' ditched each other nearly 20 years ago. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's relationship timeline is like the plot of a movie - and just as hard to believe.

(Image credit: Getty)

It truly is stranger than fiction and the couple is like a contemporary Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton - but with a far happier ending. In a world where many people ponder the potential of getting back with the one that got away, theirs is a success story. The secret to their success was revealed by Jennifer back in November 2022.

"Once got whole enough, complete enough, loved ourselves enough and could stand on our own two feet really completely," said Jennifer, speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 (opens in new tab). "As the universe had it, we were bought into each other's lives again. It was like a crack in the clouds and the sun came through."