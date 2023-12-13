Jennifer Lopez just gave us the perfect festive dressing inspiration as she matched her gold and white outfit to her perfect Christmas tree
Jennifer Lopez's gold and white skirt perfectly matched her festive decorations and honestly, we love her dedication to her Christmas decor
Jennifer Lopez's gold and white skirt and crisp white shirt were the perfect combination as the singer matched her festive look to her incredible Christmas decor.
Jennifer Lopez looked wonderfully festive in a recent Instagram post as the star posed in front of her ornate Christmas tree in a head-to-toe Christian Dior ensemble. The star gave a great alternative to the classic Christmas Party dress look as she wore a stunning skirt and shirt combination - one of the best Christmas party outfits for women over 50.
She also ensured that she matched her gold ensemble to her entirely gold-decorated Christmas tree - could this be the singer's way of sparking a new trend that combines Christmas interior design with festive fashion?
Copy JLo's look
RRP: £49.90 | Chicwish. Let your date night include a little more glitz and glam with this skirt, which is romanticised by exuberant blossoms that bring extra thriving vibes. Dress it up with a self-tie shirt and pumps to steal the show.
RRP:
Was £85.99 Now £37.99 | Debenhams. These sophisticated high heels are the epitome of modern elegance. With their classic shape, unique details, and rich color palette, they will be sure to grab attention.
The star wore a stunning gold and white a-line silhouette skirt, the White Technical Jacquard with Gold-Tone Allover Butterfly Motif which retails at £2,700. Matching this skirt, JLo wore the Dior White Cotton Poplin shirt typically retails at £1,800. The look was stunning but rather on the pricier side. However, there are plenty of less expensive rivals from high-street brands which means that you can replicate this look without breaking the bank.
Jennifer's look was perfect and we loved that she matched her ensemble to her Christmas tree decorations. The A-lister posed in front of a huge Christmas tree which was decorated with baubles, ornaments and lights that were exclusively in shades of gold. This was the perfect chic aesthetic and created the perfect background to show off her gold-inspired outfit.
