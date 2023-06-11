Jennifer Lopez is celebrating a massive achievement - and gives fans a rare glimpse inside her new $60M home with Ben Affleck
Jlo was thanking fans for hitting a huge milestone, but many were distracted peeking inside the star’s home
Jennifer Lopez has many strings to her bow – this isn’t news to most of us by now.
She’s a hugely successful singer, with a new album coming out this summer (and it’s thought to be a love letter to husband Ben Affleck!).
She’s an accomplished dancer, actress, television show judge, and skincare mogul – sharing her “crazy beauty secret” for glowing skin with her own line of products.
While that already sounds quite busy, she launched a new drinks range earlier this year.
And she has reason to crack open a bottle or two as she’s celebrating her most recent Netflix movie, The Mother, hitting a massive milestone.
Jlo took to Instagram to share the impressive news that The Mother has become one of Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched movies of all time.
Made even more impressive considering the movie was only released on May 12.
Netflix’s top 10 original movies of all time are
- Red Notice
- Don’t Look Up
- Bird Box
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- The Gray Man
- The Adam Project
- Extraction
- The Mother
- Purple Hearts
- The Unforgivable
With Jlo’s being the newest film on that list, it’s very likely The Mother will continue to rise in the ranks, too.
The Maid in Manhattan star wrote to her 247M followers, “Thank you!!! to everyone who has been watching #TheMother and helped make it a top 10 movie of all time on Netflix and hitting #1 worldwide 4 weeks in a row!”
A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)
A photo posted by on
While fans flocked to her comments to celebrate with her, many were also distracted by certain details in her video.
For a start, her layered gold necklaces, gold hoops and big rings made an instant argument for bringing back the maximalist trend.
One fan wrote in the comments, “immediately digging out my gold hoops like it’s the 90s again.”
Jlo’s abundance of accessories aside, fans were also delighted to be given a peek inside the star’s new home.
As she walks around talking to camera, people can see her choice of neutral décor and a selection of plants.
One fan commented, “cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening.”
Another wrote, “Where you belong, Motha![sic] The new house looks beautiful by the way.”
It’s thought that Jennifer’s social media post was filmed inside the star’s new home she shares with Ben Affleck.
The pair are coming up to their first anniversary – having got married in a surprise Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022 – and have been house-shopping for a while.
It was reported that Mr and Mrs Affleck recently paid nearly $61 million for a mansion developed by Gala Asher in the Los Angeles mountains above Beverly Hills.
And now, thanks to Jlo’s success with The Mother, we can see what over $60 million looks like in real estate.
Not jealous. Not jealous at all.
Jack Slater is not the Last Action Hero, but that's what comes up first when you Google him. Preferring a much more sedentary life, Jack gets his thrills by covering news, entertainment, celebrity, film and culture for woman&home, and other digital publications.
Having written for various print and online publications—ranging from national syndicates to niche magazines—Jack has written about nearly everything there is to write about, covering LGBTQ+ news, celebrity features, TV and film scoops, reviewing the latest theatre shows lighting up London’s West End and the most pressing of SEO based stories.
-
-
The most on-trend wedding outfit color schemes have been revealed, and the answers might surprise you (but you can take some inspiration from the royals)
It’s wedding season - which means planning plenty of outfits, but what color scheme is in?
By Jack Slater • Published
-
Here's where to shop to get the Quiet Luxury trend on a budget
These affordable brands will help you nail the Quiet Luxury trend without breaking the bank
By Rivkie Baum • Published