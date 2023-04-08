Why Jennifer Lopez is facing backlash from her fans after latest announcement

Oh, Jlo. We love you. We really do. But this latest move might be a rare misstep for the entrepreneur.

Her skincare line, Jlo Beauty, earned rave reviews. And then came the body care line, Jlo Body. But for her latest venture, the Maid in Manhattan star is swapping beauty for boozy.

In a video shared with her 240 million plus followers on Instagram, Jlo served us the ultimate summer outfit inspiration while she advertised her new brand of alcoholic drinks.

With a loose white shirt tied around the waist revealing her abs and a striped orange and white mini skirt, Jennifer looked like she should be stepping off a yacht in the French Riviera.

We love the vibes.

However, the summery get up and sun-kissed video was promoting a new beverage.

“I have been grinding non-stop for decades, and more and more I’m realizing the importance of enjoying life,” the Waiting for Tonight singer said in the video promoting the drink.

“I just wanted to create something better — something better tasting, better ingredients, something I would want to drink with my friends and family, and that is Delola.”

The brand’s website explains, “Delola is crafted to set you free. Our ready to enjoy world class crafted spritzes have been thoughtfully crafted with premium spirits, natural botanicals, are lower in calories and are gluten free. With Delola, you can have all the fun without all the effort.”

All well and good – and, quite frankly, we wouldn’t say no to a summery spritz courtesy of Jlo.

However, some fans have been quick to call out Jennifer based on the fact that she famously doesn’t drink alcohol.

While she’s shared her “beauty secret” for glowing skin in the past – and it’s something surprisingly affordable and accessible – Jlo has been vocal about her ageless beauty being more than skin deep.

She’s always advocated for an inside out approach, focusing on her health and wellness too.

In a past interview, to InStyle, the Hustlers star has said, “I love the way working out makes me feel, so I try to keep my body hydrated and well rested after every workout. I make sure I drink plenty of water, I fuel my body with healthy foods and I make it a priority to get eight hours’ sleep a night.

She has also previously said, "I don't drink or smoke or have caffeine. That really wrecks your skin as you get older.”

And in an even earlier interview in 2005, she was still saying the same thing.

She said back then of how she releases her stresses, “I love a massage and a bath. I don't drink - I'll have a sip, but I've never been drunk - and I don't smoke. I envy people who have those releases. They just have a drink or a cigarette, and they feel better. I have to brave it through the whole day on my own.”

Maybe she’s making an exception for Delola, or maybe this was one brand deal Jlo should’ve said J-No to.