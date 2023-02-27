Jennifer Coolidge stuns at SAG awards in 60s style hairstyle as she cries during emotional winning speech

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jennifer Coolidge's SAG Awards look delighted viewers as the actor won a prestigious award and made a tear-jerking speech about her father's impact on her successful career.

Jennifer Coolidge attended the SAG Awards (2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards) on Sunday, February 26, 2023. The actor looked incredible as she wore a svelt black figure-hugging dress with long sleeves and a low cut neckline. The actor matched her dress to her headband which was in the same coal shade and perfectly contrasted with Jennifer's long curled blonde hair.

The actor's blonde locks were positioned perfectly in bouncy curls and her hair had the perfect amount of volume for a classic 60s style hair look. The actor also paired her voluminous hair with 60s makeup as she wore thick winged eyeliner to complete her old Hollywood glamour look.

(Image credit: Michael Buckner / Contributor / Getty Images)

Jennifer won the prestigious award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for her performance in The White Lotus.

The actor looked shocked as she won the award and seemed to be surprised that she had won agains her fellow nominees Elizabeth Debicki (nominated for The Crown), Julia Garner (nominated for Ozark), Laura Linney (nominated for Ozark), and Zendaya (nominated for Euphoria).

(Image credit: Michael Buckner / Contributor / Getty Images)

As the star of The White Lotus took to the stage, she fumbled with her words as she found what she wanted to say. After thanking a number of producers and the director, Mike White, of the series, Jennifer reflected on an emotional story about her father, and struggled to hold back her tears.

"I had these amazing parents and they," the star then briefly let out a cry as she tried not to burst into tears and carry on with her story. "They had this incredible gift. And I think that it was impossible for them to lie. They just couldn't do it you know?"

(Image credit: Michael Buckner / Contributor/ Getty Images)

The audience laughed as Jennifer then told a heartfelt story about her father helping her bunk off school as a little girl. "Never, never, they just never lied except that my father, one day the school principal came to my first grade class and said that I needed to be called to the office. I went to the office and they said you're father's here and my father was sitting there and he goes, 'yeah Jenny we have to go.'"

"And the principal said, 'Well Jennifer, get well,' and I didn't know what that meant. And I got in the car with my dad and he was driving and he said, 'I'm never going to tell a lie again, but we're going somewhere really cool,' and he drove me to this place and it was this flukey thing in Massachusetts it was the Charlie Chaplin film festival." The audience laughed as Jennifer's comedic timing was still perfect through the tears.

"He got me out of my first grade class to do it, and I swear to God seeing Charlie Chaplin for the first time and having that experience, it's like my love of film, my love of actors, all of that came from my first grade." she said.

The audience then cheered for the actor who went on to win other awards that night as The White Lotus won the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series.