Jamie Lee Curtis' plunging red dress stuns as she wins big at SAG Awards - but it's her kiss with female co-star that's broken the internet

Jamie Lee Curtis' red dress screams Hollywood chic as the star revels in her cinematic successes during awards season. Her latest victories, at the SAG Awards, included a hilarious yet poignant speech and an adorable clinch with her co-star Michelle Yeoh.

It goes without saying that Jamie is among our list of the SAG Awards 2023 best dressed in her stunning gown. Jamie Lee Curtis' red dress comes from designer Romona Keveza and is floor length, with a plunging v-neck all the way down to her navel.

The star, age 64, picked up the Female Actor in a Supporting Role award for her standout performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once. This win brings her one step closer to potential Oscar glory. Yes, Jamie Lee Curtis was nominated for an Oscar for the first time this year.

Understandably hyped for the recognition in her chosen field, the star leaped to her feet, screamed 'SHUT UP' and, to the surprise of many in attendance and watching at home, enjoyed a rather heartfelt smooch with her co-star Michelle.

One fan tweeted, "jamie lee curtis and michelle yeoh kissing changed lives." Another stunned Twitter user said, "PAS be shooketh Jamie Lee Curtis and Michelle Yeoh just locked lips."

SURPRISE!!!!!! OH SHUT UP!

When Jamie took to the stage, she began, "I'm wearing the wedding ring my father gave my mother – they hated each other by the way." Her parents were Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh and Jamie added that despite this, she and her sister Kelly were born from love.

"My father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark and they had nothing, but they became monstrous stars in this industry they loved so much."

The superstar continued, "my parents were actors and I married an actor. I love acting, I love the job we get to do, I love being part of a cast and a crew, I love what we do with each other, it's a beautiful job."

As a part of an acting dynasty, it goes without saying that the star had certain privileges and assistance in the early days of her career. However, as she points out, a win for a female actor at her age is a true victory no matter what way you look at it.

"I know so many in our industry look at this night and think, 'Is that ever gonna be possible for me?' I know you look at me and think 'nepo baby' and I totally get it, but the truth of the matter is I'm 64 years old and this is just amazing."

Jamie wasn't the only woman in her 60s that won her first SAG last night. Her co-star Michelle also received an award, as did fan favorite Jennifer Coolidge - proving it's never to late to make your dreams come true.

One Twitter fan pointed out, "tonight, Jennifer Coolidge, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Michelle Yeoh, who are all in their 60s, won their first #SAGAwards. Keep going."

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes speech will remain a thing of legend for years to come, as will the 2023 awards season - which has seen the ongoing recognition of women over 40 in the acting world.

