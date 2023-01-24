Jamie Lee Curtis receives first-ever Oscar nomination - Here's how to watch Everything Everywhere All At Once

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Jamie Lee Curtis has received her first-ever Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress in the 2022 film Everything Everywhere All at Once, by directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

It was announced on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, by Allison Williams and Riz Ahmed who the nominees would be for the Academy Awards of 2023. The pair announced that Jamie Lee-Curtis was nominated for her first-ever Oscar because of her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Alongside Jamie Lee, Angela Bassett has been nominated for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Kerry Condon, has been nominated for The Banshees of Inisherin, Hong Chau, has been nominated for The Whale, and Jamie Lee's fellow co-star in Everything Everywhere All at Once, Stephanie Hsu, has also been nominated.

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/woIyaGXaEgJanuary 24, 2023 See more

Jamie Lee revealed on social media that she was completely shocked by this nomination and couldn't believe that she was nominated, and the film that she appeared in had received 11 Oscar nominations.

"THIS IS WHAT SURPRISE LOOKS LIKE!" said Jamie in the caption. Speaking about the photos in the post, the star spoke about her delight at being nominated alongside her co-star Stephanie. "The first is the moment of hearing my name, and then the thrill of my friend, Stephanie's @stephaniehsuofficial name, and the rest of the nominations and then the best thing of all, a loving embrace for my husband. No filters. No fakery. Just the truth of a moment of joy Captured by a friend. Hey @everythingeverywheremovie we went to 11!" she said ecstatically.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking more personally about her own nomination, Jamie Lee shared a photo of her parents with a heartfelt caption.

"It was never even in my wildest dream box. I have always felt very much like an outsider looking in and yet always so grateful for any and all opportunities I have had. Being a part of this beautiful movie, which just received so many acknowledgments for our talented, motley crew of artists, is the highlight of my professional life," she said.

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jamie Lee then reflected on the message of Everything Everywhere All at Once. "As this is a movie about a family of immigrants and their struggles through life, immediately I'm thinking of my parents, children of immigrants from Hungary and Denmark, whose families came here and sacrificed for their children to achieve their dreams," she said.

"I can only imagine what it would feel like for them and their parents to hear that their daughter/granddaughter was nominated this morning for an Oscar. I am stunned and humbled and excited for our little movie that could and did and based on today's nominations, continues to do and do and do. @everythingeverywheremovie @a24," she said.

How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once

In the US, Everything Everywhere All at Once is currently available to stream on Showtime for subscribers and on Paramount + with a Showtime additional package. If you don't have Showtime, you can also rent it on Apple TV, Amazon, and Hulu.

For UK viewers, Everything Everywhere All at Once is available to stream on Amazon Prime. The film is also available to rent on Amazon if you don't have a prime subscription.