Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes speech was the best moment of the entire show, proving yet again why she's winning at life

Jennifer Coolidge delivered one of the Golden Globe 2023's best moments last night after the US comedian left audiences and viewers alike in stitches with a hilarious monologue.

The 80th Golden Globe Awards took place in Beverly Hills on Tuesday night, marking its return to our screens after a two-year-long hiatus. The 2022 event was not televised after NBC decided against airing the ceremony over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's (HFPA) ethics, finance, and diversity controversy.

In September, it was confirmed that the US television network would resume its broadcast of the Golden Globes in January 2023 after citing the HFPA's progress in addressing its voters' ethics and lack of diversity.

Last night's comeback show was filled with exciting triumphs and knockout fashion - but there was one highlight, in particular, that appears to be at the forefront of everybody's lips.

Jennifer Coolidge presented the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series, which was won by Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams. Before announcing the result, however, The White Lotus star performed a three-minute-long monologue of characteristically self-deprecating jokes.

(Image credit: Getty)

Making it onto many Golden Globes 2023 best dressed lists, Coolidge wore a glittering Dolce & Gabbana dress, and shared some of the concerns she had when she was first asked to present the award. The 61-year-old admitted that a woman had advised her to wear Crocs so she wouldn't trip and fall, and that she fretted about mispronouncing a person's name on the stage.

"You know, once I say someone’s name the wrong way, I’m screwed," Coolidge quipped, before detailing an anecdote in which she said Bill Nye incorrectly at a dinner party. "I can’t do it. Like you hear it that one way, and you can’t undo it."

She also said she was intimidated by the teleprompter, which she called the "ticker tape."

(Image credit: Getty)

Coolidge's own acceptance speech later that night also went down a treat with viewers, leaving folks everywhere in stitches with her brilliant comic timing and hilarious one-liners. The actor was awarded the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in The White Lotus, in which she plays the fictional heiress, Tanya McQuoid.

"I had such big dreams and expectations as a younger person, but what happened was they, you know, they get sort of fizzled by life or whatever," Coolidge said, after planting her Golden Globe statue onto the floor. "I thought I was gonna be queen of Monaco even though someone else did it."

Elsewhere in the speech, she thanked the numerous people who'd supported her in her career, giving notable shout-outs to The White Lotus creators Ryan Murphy and Mike White, her Legally Blonde co-star Reese Witherspoon and 2 Broke Girls creator Michael Patrick King.