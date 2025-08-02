Is Unforgivable based on a true story? Real inspiration behind the BBC drama Jimmy McGovern felt 'compelled' to write

BBC drama Unforgivable has been described as "even better than Adolescence," a huge honour indeed, considering the level of praise heaped on the Stephen Graham Netflix series that became a cultural phenomenon.

Covering similarly difficult themes and penned by Time writer Jimmy McGovern, Unforgivable, the show follows the Mitchell family as they deal with the devastating aftermath of abuse, with the perpetrator being a member of their own family.

Set and filmed in Liverpool, the all-star cast includes Anna Maxwell Martin as former nun Katherine, who is supporting Joe (Bobby Schofield) on his arrival at a rehabilitation institution.

Anna Friel portrays Joe's sister, Anna, who is left dealing with the fallout of Joe's crimes on her sons, Tom (Austin Haynes) and Peter (Finn McParland), and her father, Brian (David Threlfall).

Those tuning into the 90-minute drama have been wondering whether it's based on real events - and Jimmy McGovern has revealed the real reason he was "compelled" to write the show.

Is Unforgivable based on a true story?

Unforgivable isn't based on a specific true story, but Jimmy McGovern was inspired to write the script after receiving a letter from a psychologist who worked with sex offenders, later setting up a meeting with her out of curiosity.

"I went down to talk to the psychologist and she told me this story," the screenwriter told the BBC. He continued, "It was about a young man who had become a child abuser and he realised that he had been abused as a child himself.

"Understandably, he decided to take the child abuser - the man who abused him - to court." Hearing this story left McGovern feeling "compelled" to write about it.

(Image credit: BBC)

Above all, McGovern wants audiences to learn something new from the challenging drama. While it confronts some difficult truths, he feels it remains important viewing for those tuning in.

"If they watch it, they will learn things," he explains, adding, "even though we're talking about child abusers, I think I still think there's a need for compassion."

"Caution, yes, punishment, yes, justice, yes. These are enormous crimes, they must be punished, you must go to prison. But alongside all that, an element of compassion. To understand a bit more and equally condemn."

(Image credit: BBC)

Actress Anna Friel has opened up about what it was like playing the mother of an abuse victim. "I'm at an age where I’m constantly playing a plethora of mothers, which is so fascinating and interesting, being a mother myself and seeing the different aspects and different types of mothering," she explains.

The actress continued, "The most important job we'll have to do is being a mother. Anna is on the brink and she's coping the best she can."

"We never get to see her fight her corner, she doesn't play victim. She just makes it very clear that you're never going to be forgiven, you've destroyed everything. I think she’s just disgusted."

Unforgivable was broadcast on July 24 on BBC Two and you can watch it now on BBC iPlayer.