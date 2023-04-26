Helen Mirren's platform heels and long locks wow as she chats Hollywood hunks, royal roles, and corgis on the Drew Barrymore Show

While Helen Mirren's platform heels may have looked a cinch to walk in, we have the suspicion that this legendary actor just made it look easy as she strutted onto The Drew Barrymore Show.

From Helen Mirren's houndstooth coat to being the prime example of why long hairstyles for women over 50 are a great idea - there's no denying the actor is a style inspiration.

It's little surprise then, when she appeared on the hit chat show, that she looked so fabulous. Choosing to recycle a classic grey plaid skirt - which she ported during her last visit to CBS Studios - the star dressed to impress with a stunning velvet top, her signature headband, sparkling jewelry, and those shoes.

Helen Mirren's platform heels, which appear to be Elevated Ghillie Platforms (opens in new tab) from the iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood, almost distracted us from all the juicy tidbits she shared during the super fun appearance on the hit show.

The star opened up about what it's actually like to work with one of her most beloved co-stars - Hollywood hunk Harrison Ford.

In May 2022 it was announced that Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford were teaming up for a prequel spinoff of Taylor Sheridan's hit series Yellowstone, titled Yellowstone 1923. This isn't the first time the pair starred alongside each other, as they worked together on The Mosquito Coast back in 1986.

Speaking with her guest about the upcoming series and her costar, Drew asked, "what are you thinking when you look at Harrison Ford?"

"I was thinking the same as I think now when I look at Harrison Ford - which is 'there is a beautiful man,'" said Helen. "In every way.Physically beautiful but also beautiful inside and I've got the great honor now of working with him again, all these many years later."

Unable to stop herself, Drew added, "is he still so hot?"

To which Helen responded, "he is, yeah he is."

As well as her latest work, Helen and Drew took a look at some of the British star's greatest roles, including Calendar Girls and the unexpected obsession she had about starring in the Fast And Furious film franchise - more specifically its main man Vin Diesel.

Describing the first time they met, Helen admitted that she totally 'fan-girled' over the star, saying, "I think you're wonderful Mr Diesel, and gosh, I would so love to be in one of your movies with you."

Describing the actor's 'beautiful voice' and how it sounded like, "melted brown sugar and honey and everything that's gorgeous," she said he made a little space for her in his film and she's 'very thrilled about' it.

Things took a slight turn for the bizarre when it came down to discussing Helen's Oscar winning performance as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. Drew announced that she's not a human - she's a corgi and proceeded to bark.

"I'm a Corgi!" she shouted, "I've got tiny legs. I am."

Joining in on the joke, Helen responded, "you are a corgi, you have the character of a corgi. Which is very curious, very fun, very into everything. You are a corgi. And you've got the corgi-colored hair."

As the barking continued, Drew even got on all fours as Helen commanded her to 'sit' and 'stay.' After which, the host said, "I can die happily now, thank you."