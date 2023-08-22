Elizabeth Hurley posing nude on a watermelon float is literally everything

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Actress Elizabeth Hurley just posted a video of her posing nude on a watermelon float in her pool and she just looks *too* good.

We don't need to be the first people to tell you that Elizabeth Hurley is truly one of the most gorgeous ladies out there. From her role in the Austin Powers movies, to her general impeccable sense of fashion, we've all got a keen idea of just how cool Elizabeth is - and she just proved this to us once again with her most recent Instagram post.

On 21 August, the actress posted a video of her floating around in her pool completely naked, spread out on a watermelon raft. The song "Douce France" by Pomplamoose played in the background as the actress leisurely floats away, rocking a pair of large square sunglasses and taking in some UV rays.

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) A photo posted by on

"Just floating on a slice of watermelon," she captioned her Instagram post, leaving her fans to comment their praises of her leisurely afternoon - with most, unfortunately, being fairly perverse comments about her nudity.

"Omg the neighbours must love you 😂😂😂," one fan commented under the post.

"Watermelon sugar high," another person commented with the flames emoji, referencing Harry Styles' hit song.

For this post, she decided to forgo her bathing suit - which is surprising, considering she has her own line of swimwear called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.

Nevertheless, the 58-year-old continues to be an inspiration for women because of her sense of style and her effortless beauty.

This isn't the first time the actress has posted a picture of her basking in the sun, however - in fact, most of her Instagram posts include pictures of her laying in the sun, usually in a chic bikini, and looking absolutely stunning every single time.

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) A photo posted by on

And trust us, Elizabeth Hurley has been having quite the set of adventures this summer - just last month in July, the actress snapped a photo with legendary musician Elton John while on holiday in St. Tropez. So, yes, she's basically having the summer of dreams and yes, we are totally envious of her fab lifestyle. Needless to say, she probably deserved that nude dip in the pool.