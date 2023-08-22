Elizabeth Hurley posing nude on a watermelon float is literally everything
Watermelon sugar high, indeed
Actress Elizabeth Hurley just posted a video of her posing nude on a watermelon float in her pool and she just looks *too* good.
We don't need to be the first people to tell you that Elizabeth Hurley is truly one of the most gorgeous ladies out there. From her role in the Austin Powers movies, to her general impeccable sense of fashion, we've all got a keen idea of just how cool Elizabeth is - and she just proved this to us once again with her most recent Instagram post.
On 21 August, the actress posted a video of her floating around in her pool completely naked, spread out on a watermelon raft. The song "Douce France" by Pomplamoose played in the background as the actress leisurely floats away, rocking a pair of large square sunglasses and taking in some UV rays.
"Just floating on a slice of watermelon," she captioned her Instagram post, leaving her fans to comment their praises of her leisurely afternoon - with most, unfortunately, being fairly perverse comments about her nudity.
"Omg the neighbours must love you 😂😂😂," one fan commented under the post.
"Watermelon sugar high," another person commented with the flames emoji, referencing Harry Styles' hit song.
For this post, she decided to forgo her bathing suit - which is surprising, considering she has her own line of swimwear called Elizabeth Hurley Beach.
Nevertheless, the 58-year-old continues to be an inspiration for women because of her sense of style and her effortless beauty.
This isn't the first time the actress has posted a picture of her basking in the sun, however - in fact, most of her Instagram posts include pictures of her laying in the sun, usually in a chic bikini, and looking absolutely stunning every single time.
And trust us, Elizabeth Hurley has been having quite the set of adventures this summer - just last month in July, the actress snapped a photo with legendary musician Elton John while on holiday in St. Tropez. So, yes, she's basically having the summer of dreams and yes, we are totally envious of her fab lifestyle. Needless to say, she probably deserved that nude dip in the pool.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer. She covers celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news but is also obsessed with internet trends - you can find her reciting trending TikTok sounds out loud at any given time.
After winning multiple student journalism awards for her investigative work, she graduated from Hofstra University in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
