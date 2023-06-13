Elizabeth Hurley twins with son Damian in bikini birthday photo as she celebrates turning 58 with her nearest and dearest

Elizabeth Hurley's son Damien has clearly inherited his mother's looks as the young actor, director, writer, and model is her actual twin in adorable images taken from her 58th birthday weekend.

After Elizabeth Hurley kicked off 2023 in a nude bejeweled catsuit, it's been no surprise that she's ensuring her 58th year is just as fabulous as those that have gone before her.

In shots from her weekend celebrations, it's crystal clear that the actor is leaning into fabulous and that her son Damian is following her lead. Although the weekend featured cardboard cutouts of the star - you'd be forgiven for thinking her only child Damian was one of those cutouts as they look so alike.

A post shared by Elizabeth Hurley (@elizabethhurley1) A photo posted by on

It's not only genetics that the mother and son share as the talented youngster, who graduated from drama school in 2022, has followed in his mom's footsteps as an actor. The pair even starred together in The Royals.

As well as an actor, he's also proved himself to be a talented writer and director and made his own feature film Strictly Confidential back in 2022. Of course, it goes without saying that is super supportive mom was more than happy to appear in the movie.

In a post celebrating all of those involved in making the movie, which he wrote and directed, Damian said, "everyone involved deserves public declarations of adoration (all of which will come in due course) but right now I want to worship @ElizabethHurley1 who, during the making of my first ever short film back in 2010 (when I was 8 🤓) promised me she’d be in my first feature."

Damian continued, "true to her word, the minute this film was greenlit, Mama dropped everything and raced out to the beautiful Caribbean to help. Working together was a dream ♥️."

(Image credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

Elizabeth's son Damian has shared a close bond with his mother since day dot after she initially raised him solo. Damian's late biological father Steve Bing, who died by suicide in 2020, wasn't involved with his son's life in his earlier years, but it appears that he was trying to make amends with his son later on.

This included working hard to ensure his son was included in a family trust, which would have given him approximately $250M, according to the Daily Mail. However, despite a legal battle, Bing's father Dr Peter Bing ensured that Damian and his half sister Kira Kerkonian wouldn't receive a dime as they were born 'out of wedlock.'

(Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Discussing the legal decision, Elizabeth spoke openly about her anguish.

"When Stephen took his own life, he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of," Liz Hurley told the Daily Mail. "What Stephen wanted has now been callously reversed. I know Stephen would have been devastated."

Damian has spoken openly about his stepfather being his father figure. Elizabeth married Arun Nayer in 2007, when Damian was five years old, and despite their divorce four years later they all remain close.

In an Instagram post celebrating Nayer's birthday, Damian captioned a photo of them together with, "happiest of birthdays to my gorgeous father."

(Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor/Getty Images)

As time goes on, it seems as though Elizabeth and Damian are growing more and more alike and day by day - becoming total mom and son goals - and we love to see it!