Elizabeth Hurley kicked off 2023 in a nude bejeweled catsuit that's sure to bring her luck all year long

We’re pretty sure Elizabeth Hurley has already conquered 2023.

In a new Instagram post, Elizabeth, whose bikini video fans watched on a loop this summer, is seen celebrating the beginning of the new year while wearing a remarkably fashionable nude catsuit boasting a ton of jewels.

The 57-year-old actor uploaded a series of photos from her night out, each one featuring her also wearing a stunning gold tiara headpiece and hoop earrings in the same color. In one shot, the star is posing alongside her 20-year-old son Damian. In others, she's partying alongside her pals.

"A bittersweet goodbye to 2022, a year of both extremely happy and deeply sad memories," Elizabeth wrote in the caption to her post. "Here's to 2023 and hoping everyones dreams come true ❤️❤️"

We suspect that the "deeply sad memories" that the mother-of-one is referring to the passing of her ex-fiancé Shane Warne, who tragically died from a suspected heart attack at the young age of 52 last year in Thailand.

Elizabeth and Shane were a couple between 2010 and 2013 and, this past September, the actor took to social media to remember her ex on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

In her latest Instagram post, fans quickly took notice of Elizabeth's super in-shape figure, commenting on her look while wishing her a happy new year. She has, after all, always been a beauty icon.

A few years ago, Elizabeth went on the record about the one skincare product she relies on for her youthful glow and her followers are still obsessed with it.

The global ambassador of The Estée Lauder Companies' Breast Cancer Campaign for over two decades now, Elizabeth once disclosed her favorite anti-aging product while chatting with Yahoo Lifestyle.

"My most favorite product of all has always been Advanced Night Repair, which is a serum that I was given my first bottle of when I first joined the company in 1995, and I've used it religiously twice a day ever since," she said back then.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil / Staff)

More recently, the celebrity shared a helpful tip when it comes to mammograms, a topic close to her heart given that her grandmother passed away from breast cancer.

The actor told PEOPLE (opens in new tab) that Evelyn Lauder, Estée Lauder's daughter-in-law, who first approached Elizabeth about the breast cancer campaign 30 years ago, is the one who actually scheduled her first mammogram as a 40th birthday present.

"She made me promise to have regular mammograms after that and to always think fo them in June, my birth month, which I do," Elizabeth said to the outlet. "Evelyn preached self-detection for those too young for mammograms. She always said women have to be taught at puberty, ideally by a doctor, to check their own breasts—every month, religiously."

That is, indeed, very good advice.