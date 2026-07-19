Claudia Winkleman reveals why she 'hates summer' - and she's not alone

Claudia Winkleman has revealed she "hates summer," and a huge amount of people agree with her.

With her darkly gothic looks, and love of a chunky knit and knee-high boots on The Traitors, it's not a huge surprise that the presenter isn't a fan of summer, but it's her reasons for "hating" the season that has left us in stitches.

During a throwback clip, re-shared to coincide with the current heatwave, Claudia tells wellness broadcaster Sarah Powell, "I hate summer, I find it so annoying."

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Signalling to a glass of water during an episode of the Wobble podcast, Claudia adds, "I don't like water, I'm offended that that's there."

Listing everything else she loathes about the warmer months, Claudia continues, "I don't like the arrogance, I don't like the summer clothes."