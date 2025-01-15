Pastel perfection: Celebrities who dazzled in soft tones

Pastel colours will add a touch of sunshine to any outfit, whatever the time of year. From sorbet-lemon jumpers to pretty pink co-ords, there's nothing as cheering as a head-to-toe pastel look.

While soft palettes are ubiquitous during spring and summer, there's nothing like a pop of pastel to bring a bit of cheer to any autumn or winter outfit. In fact, we'd even propose that every winter capsule wardrobe could benefit from at least one pastel-coloured piece.

We revisit our favourite pastel outfits from some of our favourite celebrities. From dopamine-inducing winter coats to summery co-ords and red carpet gowns, these looks show how versatile pastel colours can be.

Not sure how to wear pastels? Take notes from these stylish celebs...

Kate Middleton's powder pink suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales often turns to fitted suits for daytime engagements, and - just like the late Queen Elizabeth - often opts for ones in bright hues. We love this feminine pink suit that she wore in London in 2023. A bright white belt and court shoes add a fresh but sophisticated finishing touch.

Shop the look

Sosander Pink Double Breasted Blazer £85 at Sosandar This pink double-breasted blazer is slightly brighter than the one worn by the Princess of Wales but we'd argue it's a little more versatile. Wear with loose-fit jeans and your best white trainers for a casual look, or invest in the full suit for a polished work (or wedding) appropriate look. Sosandar Pink Kick Flare Cropped Trousers £55 at Sosandar These kick flares crop just above the ankles, giving a fashion-forward look that feels anything but uniform. Wear them with glitzy heels for an evening event or swap for sensible courts for the office. Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps £110 at & Other Stories These fabulous 50s-style sling-backs will add a retro touch to any look and will look great with a pastel-pink co ord. Crafted in leather with rounded almond toes and a small heel, they add just enough height without any additional discomfort.

Nicole Richie’s statement dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing that pastel colours look every bit as good on the red carpet in winter as they do on a bright spring day, Nicole Richie lit up the 2024 Academy Museum Gala red carpet in this Rochas dress. Featuring exaggerated fluted sleeves and a deep v-neck, this sunshine yellow dress cuts a beautiful silhouette.

Queen Letizia’s perfect purple suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Like the Princess of Wales, Queen Letizia owns an enviable collection of suits and striking co-ords. We love the oversized fit of this soft lilac number, giving it a relaxed edge.

Victoria Beckham's soft pink look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing pastel shades with bolder hues can create a really impactful look. This blue and pink colour combination as spotted on Victoria Beckham in New York in 2018 is cool, clean and effortlessly chic.

Helen Mirren’s two-tone outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Helen Mirren's two-tone outfit, featuring a sorbet-yellow cardigan and a girly pink skirt, is striking on its own. However, it's the accessories that truly elevate it for us. The towering red heels and soft teal accessories add a vibrant, fun touch to the ensemble.

A Parisian moment for Katie Holmes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie Holmes looked every bit the cool Parisian when she was snapped leaving the Louvre Museum in 2018. Comprised of a cute throw-on floral printed dress and casual ballet flats, this pastel-hued look is effortlessly chic.

Amanda Holden’s pastel blue trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amanda Holden is a huge fan of monochromatic dressing and knows a thing or two about styling a single-colour outfit. Here, she pairs a powder blue trench coat with a blue tweed skirt and pastel-coloured heels. The result? A cohesive yet interesting look that brings together different hues and textures.

Octavia Spencer's masterclass in red carpet dressing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This soft yellow tone isn't often pictured on the red carpet, with many celebs opting for deeper or brighter tones as a way to stand out from the crowd. However, Octavia Spencer's look at the 2013 Oscars was flawless. From the beautifully fitted bodice to the elegant one-shoulder neckline and cascading skirt, she gave a masterclass in red-carpet dressing.

Pippa Middleton’s casual shirt dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we love colour-blocking, another effective way to style pastels is to opt for subtle patterns instead - like Pippa Middleton's pastel-blue pinstripe dress she wore at Wimbledon in 2018. Black sunnies and wedge sandals complete the look.

Jenifer Lopez’s off-duty co ord

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This off-duty look from Jennifer Lopez strikes the perfect balance of casual and glam (though when is the singer ever not super glamorous?). A pair of Aviator-style sunglasses and beachy waves give a relaxed, boho vibe to the look.

Julianne Moore’s ultra-glamourous pink cape

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing that pastel colours can be incorporated into glitzy Hollywood looks, Julianne Moore opted for a soft, dusky pink cape on the red carpet of Rocketman in 2019. Not only did her chiffon cape add a pop of colour and interest to her shimmery floor-length sequin gown, but it gave it a unique ethereal feel.

Kate Middleton's springtime outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales opted for a fit and flare dress by Emilia Wickstead to inject a bit of colour into a grey October day in London in 2018. She accessorised with a mushroom-coloured Aspinal of London handbag and nude heels.

Cate Blanchett’s quirky bow look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Showing that pastels don't have to be subtle, this striking outfit from Cate Blanchett brings together a pale sage green suit with black lapels and an unusual oversized bow embellishment. The decorated actress wore the quirky look to the Green Carpet Fashion Awards in 2023.

Sienna Miller’s cosy Sundance outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We're taking style notes from Sienna Miller on how to style our floaty summer dresses all year round. This trans-seasonal look combines a pastel-coloured frock with a cosy jacket and heavy boots.

Blake Lively’s silky suit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Blake Lively rarely puts a foot wrong when it comes to red carpet dressing, famously styling herself rather than turning to professionals. And this head-to-toe pastel look is no different, with its fitted bodice, cascading wide-leg trousers and subtle embroidered detailing.

Kate Winslet’s showstopping one-shoulder gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Oozing old Hollywood glam, Kate Winslet looked regal in a sage green Valentino gown at the 2007 Oscars. With a striking crossover neckline and cascading one-shoulder cape detail, this is red carpet dressing at its best.

Sanda Oh’s laid-back blazer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Sandra Oh opted for a casual but chic look for the 20th-anniversary screening of Sideways in October 2024. Comprised of a white shirt, beige wide-leg trousers and a soft green blazer, casually slung over her shoulders, she exudes effortless cool.

Oprah Winfrey’s multi-tonal look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you don't want to commit to a head-to-toe pastel-hued look then consider incorporating some brighter, complementary tones into your outfit. Pictured in December 2023, Oprah Winfrey adds warmth and interest with a bright purple coat that pairs perfectly with her lilac suit underneath.

Drew Barrymore’s lemon yellow blouse

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Drew Barrymore's pastel-coloured blouse adds a light pop of colour to her black suit. Look closer and you'll see she's also co-ordinated her travel mug to her outfit - now that's attention to detail!

Sarah Jessica Parker's patterned ensemble

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While we might associate pastel tones with more demure, subtle looks, there's no reason you can't go for a maximalist vibe with a soft colour palette. Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker pairs contrasting pastel-patterned pieces with a pair of enviable metallic pink heels for a fun ensemble that feels fresh, playful and feminine.

Amal Clooney’s lacy gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Amal Clooney positively glowed on the Venice Film Festival 2024 red carpet in this exquisite butter-yellow Versace gown. With a ribbed lace bodice and waterfall skirt made of fine netting and lace, the lawyer looked every bit the Hollywood star.

Nicole Kidman’s soft teal look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This smart casual outfit from Nicole Kidman is a great example of how to incorporate pastel colours into a winter-ready look. The soft teal shirt complements her blonde locks and pale skin perfectly, while her black trousers add a sophisticated contrast.

Zara Tindall’s pastel Ascot outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a regular attendee of the annual horse-racing event, Zara Tindall is a pro at dressing for Royal Ascot. Here, her sherbet-yellow dress is beautifully complemented by a straw hat and a bright white bag.

Viola Davis oozing Old Hollywood glam

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Viola Davis was a vision in lilac at the 2023 Albies, hosted by the Clooney Foundation. Featuring a draped off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic trailing mesh tail, this pastel dress definitely isn't for shrinking violets.

Charlize Theron’s edgy leather look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel-toned pieces can add a soft, feminine touch to edgier outfits - like this pastel-yellow blazer, worn by Charlize Theron at the LIVE on Netflix: Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson event in November 2024. The light, oversized blazer is a sophisticated addition to her rock-chick look.

Zoe Saldana’s embellished gown

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel outfits can provide an amazing canvas for brightly coloured embellishments, really allowing them to shine. This long-sleeved pink organza Gucci gown with bird, snake and insect-themed motifs, as seen on Zoe Saldana in 2016, is super impactful without feeling over the top.

Emma Stone’s red lip and pastel yellow combo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel tones can have the effect of washing some people out, however with some easy styling tips, this can be easily avoided. One of our favourite tips? Opt for bright accessories or, like Emma Stone, a bright red lip. This complements the pale pastel tones of her outfit without completely pulling focus.

Holly Willoughby’s picture-perfect Ascot look

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holly Willoughby's 2022 Royal Ascot outfit is a modern take on a 1940s-inspired cocktail dress, drawing from the tailoring of the era, but adding a delicious modern edge with its bubblegum-pink hue. From Suzannah London, this frock is silk lined, tailored from a blush-pink summer wool twill.

Naomi Watts bringing sunshine to the streets of New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a pair of statement black sunglasses, cropped blonde bob and a structured yellow co-ord, could Naomi Watts look any cooler?! The boxy, cropped fit of her t-shirt pairs beautifully with this A-line skirt, giving an interesting and unfussy silhouette.

Ava DuVernay’s tulle moment

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pictured at the Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, film-maker and screenwriter Ava DuVernay opted for a fashion-forward look (naturally!) that brought together a collarless yellow jacket with a ballerina-style tulle skirt.

Heidi Klum’s snug blue jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Snapped in the cold streets of New York in February 2020, Heidi Klum's oversized powder-blue furry coat kept her looking cosy and cool. Paired with an oversized turtleneck cold-shoulder dress and cropped jeans, this casual ensemble is a great example of how to incorporate pastel tones into a relaxed, everyday outfit.

Sienna Miller’s lacy red carpet frock

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This powder blue tea dress, as seen on Sienna Miller at the 2023 Baftas features lace and iridescent details that twinkled beautifully against the flash of the cameras. She added a bit of edge to the look with studded black heels.