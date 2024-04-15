Angelina Jolie makes rare public appearance in a stunning gold outfit - it's a masterclass in wearing metallics

It's not often that we see Angelina Jolie make a red carpet appearance, but when she does the looks are always as stunning as we would predict.

The actress stepped out for The Outsiders opening night in San Diago this week wearing an incredible metallic maxi gown that reached the floor and deep orange cape - and it's an outfit we've not been able to stop thinking about ever since. And proves, while we don't see her very often these days, Angelina is still ahead of the curve, her ensemble being a masterclass in metallics – one of the biggest spring/summer fashion trends of 2024.

The actor teemed the rust-coloured cape and gold gown with a bright red lipstick, for a red-carpet look that oozed old-school glamour. The Oscar-winning actress was joined by her daughter, Vivienne, who also excelled in the style stakes, wearing a bold blue boiler suit and Converse trainers for a casual yet chic look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie produced the musical alongside her daughter Vivienne. The Outsiders is a Broadway musical based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel, as well as Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 film adaptation.

Angelina has previously told People magazine she was "inspired" be part of the production, explaining, "It's been a privilege to be a part of the process. I have so much respect for Broadway and all who work within. I've been in the theatre watching as the first reactions came in, including the often very emotional reaction from young people. It's very moving."

