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Not socks, not smellies: Father’s Day gifts our shopping editors would buy again

Editor-approved Father’s Day gift ideas he’ll actually use, love, and want to keep

Heidi Scrimgeour's avatar
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Collage of Father’s Day gifts including outdoor gear, coffee makers, grooming tools, experience gifts and food hampers
(Image credit: Future)
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Father’s Day gifts seem to get harder to choose each year. For many of us, that means falling back on the same familiar options – something safe or reliable that feels like a box tick rather than a genuinely memorable gift.

So this year, rather than guessing, we asked the woman&home team a simple question: what have you given the men in your life – friends, brothers, partners, husbands or fathers-in-law – that they genuinely loved, and still use months (or even years) later?

The answers were reassuringly practical. Forget novelty buys or grand gestures – the gifts that stood out were thoughtfully chosen items that fit seamlessly into real life, helping to make daily routines, weekend hobbies and family life that little bit better, easier or more fun.

Here are the Father’s Day gifts our editors truly recommend if you want something that won't end up forgotten and gathering dust in a drawer by next month.

Where to shop

Best Father’s Day gift ideas

For outdoorsy dads

For coastal dads

For coffee-loving dads on the go

For better coffee at home

For a grooming upgrade

For hands-on dads

For stressed-out dads

For dads who love football

For foodie dads

For desk-bound dads

Sorted. If you’re looking for an easy win this Father’s Day, these are the kinds of gifts that feel personal without requiring overthinking – useful, a bit indulgent, and genuinely enjoyable to receive and use far beyond the day itself.

What are the best Father’s Day gifts for dads who have everything?

The best options are usually things that feel useful, enjoyable, or a little indulgent rather than purely novelty. Think practical upgrades he’ll actually use (like coffee gear or grooming tools), outdoor essentials, or small luxury treats he wouldn’t necessarily buy for himself.

What can I buy for a dad who loves football, coffee or the outdoors?

Lean into his interests with something he can use or enjoy in the moment – football-themed keepsakes or builds, quality coffee gadgets for at-home or portable use, or outdoor gear that gets him outside and active. Gifts that connect to his hobbies always land well.

What are thoughtful Father’s Day gifts under £50 or £100?

Under £50, food and drink hampers or smaller lifestyle gifts work well as they feel curated and ready to enjoy. Up to £100 opens up more premium options like quality outdoor gear, coffee equipment, or grooming tools that offer longer-term use.

Are experience-style or practical gifts better for Father’s Day?

It really depends on the person, but practical gifts often go down well because they become part of everyday life, while experience-style gifts are great for dads who value downtime or shared moments. The most successful gifts often combine both – something useful that also feels like a bit of a treat.

What are the best last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas?

Food and drink hampers, digital gift cards, or quick-to-ship essentials like grooming kits or coffee sets are all strong last-minute options. Anything that arrives ready-to-go or doesn’t require sizing or setup is ideal when you're running out of time.

Heidi Scrimgeour
Heidi Scrimgeour
Ecommerce Editor

Heidi is a highly experienced lifestyle journalist with more than 20 years in the industry. Before joining Future in 2021, she built a successful freelance career spanning 15 years, with bylines in most of the UK’s national newspapers, including The Guardian, The Times, and The Telegraph. Heidi has written for a wide range of print and digital magazines such as Psychologies, Red, Glamour, Grazia, and Mother & Baby, where she spent six years as Shopping Editor. Heidi now specialises in consumer content, creating expert buying guides, product reviews, and gift round-ups that take the guesswork out of what to buy for any occasion.

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