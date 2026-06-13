Not socks, not smellies: Father’s Day gifts our shopping editors would buy again

Father’s Day gifts seem to get harder to choose each year. For many of us, that means falling back on the same familiar options – something safe or reliable that feels like a box tick rather than a genuinely memorable gift.

So this year, rather than guessing, we asked the woman&home team a simple question: what have you given the men in your life – friends, brothers, partners, husbands or fathers-in-law – that they genuinely loved, and still use months (or even years) later?

The answers were reassuringly practical. Forget novelty buys or grand gestures – the gifts that stood out were thoughtfully chosen items that fit seamlessly into real life, helping to make daily routines, weekend hobbies and family life that little bit better, easier or more fun.

Here are the Father’s Day gifts our editors truly recommend if you want something that won't end up forgotten and gathering dust in a drawer by next month.

Where to shop

Best Father’s Day gift ideas

For outdoorsy dads

Barbour Tempest Wellingtons £109 at Barbour My husband got a pair of fancy wellies for a milestone birthday and he’s never looked back. They’ve become his go-to footwear for dog walks, whatever the weather, thanks to their exceptional comfort, warm neoprene lining and sturdy, supportive fit. Smart enough for a day out but practical for muddy paths and woodland trails, these are the kind of wellies that earn a permanent place by the back door. He even pairs his with shorts year-round, but as a Scotsman, he’d probably argue that’s perfectly normal.

For coastal dads

Helly Hansen £160 at Helly Hansen US We called in the Helly Hansen Crew Insulator Jacket for my sailing-obsessed 21-year-old son to test, and it quickly disappeared into regular rotation. Warm without feeling bulky, it strikes that difficult balance between technical performance and everyday style, making it just as useful for weekends on the coast as it is for lectures, socialising and everything in between. The fleece-lined collar and pockets are a nice touch on chilly mornings, while the clean, understated design means it pairs effortlessly with almost anything. If you're shopping for a fella who loves being outdoors, this is a gift that will earn its keep all year round.

For coffee-loving dads on the go

Wacaco Picopresso Portable Espresso Maker £101.92 at Amazon UK 'As someone who believes a good coffee is one of life’s great pleasures, I knew the Wacaco Picopresso would make the perfect gift for my dad,' says our Homes Ecommerce Editor, Laura Honey. 'He’s always on the move and refuses to compromise on his morning espresso, so this clever portable machine felt tailor-made for him.' Compact enough to travel anywhere yet capable of producing rich, barista-quality coffee, Laura reports that this delivers the kind of flavour and crema you’d expect from a much larger setup. For coffee lovers who want great espresso wherever life takes them, it’s a brilliant find.

For better coffee at home

Hydro Flask French Press Coffee Maker £49.84 at Amazon UK I got tired of watching my husband balance a tea strainer over his mug every morning while pouring coffee from our ancient stainless steel cafetière, so I jumped at the chance to try this one – and I’m completely converted. The double-wall insulation keeps coffee hot for ages, and the fine mesh filter delivers a much cleaner cup with none of the gritty sediment we’d come to accept as normal. Thoughtful details such as the easy-pour lid and comfortable handle make it a pleasure to use, and the durable stainless steel construction feels built to last. Best of all, it’s dishwasher safe, which means less time scrubbing and more time enjoying that first proper coffee of the day. Sometimes the best Father's Day gift is one of those everyday upgrades that makes a surprisingly big difference.

For a grooming upgrade

Laifen P3 Pro 3-Blade Electric Shaver £144.49 at Amazon UK After my husband broke his collarbone, even something as simple as shaving became a bit of a challenge, so we ended up trying the Laifen P3 Pro Electric Shaver out of necessity more than anything else – and it genuinely made life easier. It’s light, straightforward to use and doesn’t require much effort to get a decent, comfortable shave, which mattered more than anything at the time. The cordless design meant he could manage it one-handed without roping me in to the proceedings, and it quickly became part of his recovery routine rather than a hassle. It’s a practical item that works so well as a Father’s Day gift – useful in a very real, everyday way rather than something flashy.

For hands-on dads

Kärcher K 3 Classic Home Pressure Washer £139 at Amazon UK A Kärcher pressure washer is a fabulous Father’s Day gift, in my book, because they tick so many boxes beyond just 'cleaning things'. Ours gets my husband striding out into the driveway or garden feeling properly purposeful at the first sign of sunshine, whether he’s washing the car or tackling the patio – and before long it turns into a family affair. My daughter will happily join in, and even my 19-year-old son has been known to give his car a good clean if it means he gets a go with it. I think part of the appeal is how easy it is to use – the Quick Connect system gets any job started without faff, and switching between surfaces is also super easy, so you can take care of everything from stubborn garden grime to more delicate areas. The patio cleaner and detergent system also make light work of bigger jobs, cutting down cleaning time in a way that feels oddly satisfying. It’s practical, a bit addictive, and one of those rare gifts that brings people outside doing something useful together.

For stressed-out dads

Homedics Bridge Vibroacoustic Massage Cushion £179.99 at Amazon UK This is one of those Father’s Day gifts that’s impossible to explain properly until you’ve actually tried it, so you’ll just have to trust me on this one and pop it in your basket while it’s on offer. It’s basically epic for music lovers and dads who are always saying they need to 'switch off', because it turns sound into something you can physically feel. Told you it was hard to explain – the vibroacoustic massage cushion uses low-frequency waves that run deep through the body, creating a calming, almost immersive sensation that genuinely helps you unwind in a way a standard massager just can't. It can be tailored depending on the mood too – there are built-in programmes for everything from sleep and calm to focus and recovery, plus the option to stream your own music via Bluetooth, which makes it especially good for anyone who already uses music as a way to decompress. Portable and easy to control with a remote, it's also a doddle to move from chair or sofa to wherever you need a quiet moment – I've even used this in bed to help me through a perimenopausal bout of 3am insomnia! For a dad who’s tricky to buy for, a bit stressed, or just in need of proper downtime, this is the gift you need.

LEGO® Fifa World Cup™ Official Trophy £159.99 at LEGO I haven’t actually built this one myself, but as a gift idea for Father’s Day 2026, the FIFA World Cup Official Trophy set it feels like a real winner – especially for any dad who loves football. Go for this if you want something that brings together a love of the game with the hands-on satisfaction of a proper LEGO build. In our house, the LEGO-loving men would absolutely adore this. It’s the perfect blend of display piece and mindful build, with enough detail to keep you properly absorbed from start to finish. For football fans, it’s a fun way to celebrate the game’s biggest prize without it feeling like a novelty item, and once complete it’s the sort of thing that will earn a proud spot on display. For a dad who enjoys both football and a good LEGO project, it’s an easy gift to get right.

For foodie dads

Bloom & Wild The Mini Father's Day Hamper £35 at Bloom & Wild UK We sampled the Bloom & Wild Mini Father’s Day Hamper and it genuinely feels like a proper little moment of indulgence rather than just a token gift. Perfectly sized for one, it’s the kind of thoughtful treat that gives your father figure an excuse to sit down, switch off and enjoy a well-earned break. The combination works really well together too – a crisp bottle of IPA, savoury smoked salami sticks, a sweet-spicy hit of hot honey mixed nuts, and mature cheddar and smoked chilli biscuits (which were exceptionally delicious) that feel made for grazing alongside a drink. It arrives beautifully packaged in a recyclable Bloom & Wild box, and the mix of flavours gives it that 'something for everyone' appeal without being overcomplicated. It’s simple, well put together, and exactly the kind of gift that he'll thank you for – and maybe even share with you!

For desk-bound dads

Thermos Icon Desk Mug £28 at thermos.co.uk Another item my husband genuinely loves is the Icon Series Mug, and it’s become his everyday go-to. He’s tried plenty of insulated mugs over the years, but this is the first one we’ve had that genuinely doesn’t leak – which sounds basic, but has made a huge difference when it’s been chucked in a bag or left rolling around in the car. It keeps drinks hot for hours too, so coffee actually stays drinkable through the morning rather than going lukewarm after ten minutes of chaos. The screw-top lid feels properly secure and the sliding opening is easy to use on the move, whether he’s heading out for work, school runs or just dashing between things at home.

Sorted. If you’re looking for an easy win this Father’s Day, these are the kinds of gifts that feel personal without requiring overthinking – useful, a bit indulgent, and genuinely enjoyable to receive and use far beyond the day itself.

What are the best Father’s Day gifts for dads who have everything? The best options are usually things that feel useful, enjoyable, or a little indulgent rather than purely novelty. Think practical upgrades he’ll actually use (like coffee gear or grooming tools), outdoor essentials, or small luxury treats he wouldn’t necessarily buy for himself.

What can I buy for a dad who loves football, coffee or the outdoors? Lean into his interests with something he can use or enjoy in the moment – football-themed keepsakes or builds, quality coffee gadgets for at-home or portable use, or outdoor gear that gets him outside and active. Gifts that connect to his hobbies always land well.

What are thoughtful Father’s Day gifts under £50 or £100? Under £50, food and drink hampers or smaller lifestyle gifts work well as they feel curated and ready to enjoy. Up to £100 opens up more premium options like quality outdoor gear, coffee equipment, or grooming tools that offer longer-term use.

Are experience-style or practical gifts better for Father’s Day? It really depends on the person, but practical gifts often go down well because they become part of everyday life, while experience-style gifts are great for dads who value downtime or shared moments. The most successful gifts often combine both – something useful that also feels like a bit of a treat.

What are the best last-minute Father’s Day gift ideas? Food and drink hampers, digital gift cards, or quick-to-ship essentials like grooming kits or coffee sets are all strong last-minute options. Anything that arrives ready-to-go or doesn’t require sizing or setup is ideal when you're running out of time.