15 problem-solving travel gadgets worth your luggage space this summer

The thought of a summer holiday is one we can all get on board with. The travelling, however, maybe not so much. Anything to help make that necessary part a bit easier and stress-free – we're all ears.

Recently, TV presenter Steve Wilson shared some handy gadgets to help us all get summer-ready on This Morning, and some have already made it into our Amazon Prime Day baskets. 'I do have all kinds of magical gadgets to show you,' he said, before revealing everything from innovative phone holders and a clever universal travel adapter, to compact travel mirrors and an (adorable) mini travel iron.

Travelling with easyJet or Ryanair? These two fail-safe cabin bags will get you on board without any additional charges. No matter where you are off on holiday, there's a gadget here to help relieve some of the more stressful elements of going away. Scroll on for the full list, plus the This Morning clip where you can see all these products in action.