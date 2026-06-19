Planning a holiday for four generations can be tricky - with this Caribbean resort, there's no need to compromise

Family holidays have changed a lot since I was a child in the 80s; the closest we got to visiting a Caribbean island was the Isle of Wight. We still laugh about the crocodile from Pontins holiday camp. Remember him?

Of course, there’s nothing wrong with a UK break. I’ve taken my daughter to plenty of caravan parks, so I appreciate the joy of a staycation. But as a young child, the possibility of flying to the other side of the Atlantic, to an island paradise like Beaches Turks & Caicos - with unlimited ice creams, a pirate-themed water park and the chance to hang out with the cast of Sesame Street - would have blown my mind.

Nowadays, the options for the Bailey annual trip have increased considerably, and so has the size of our family. We still go away together every year, but we’ve gone from a nuclear family of five to a sprawling bunch of two grandparents, three siblings with partners, two teenagers, two toddlers and a baby. Four generations, ranging from one to 75. It’s definitely not easy keeping everyone happy all of the time.

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One thing I’ve learnt over the years is that multigenerational holidays only really work if you can enjoy the time you spend together - and, crucially, the time you spend apart. Some want beaches and cocktails, others want playgrounds and free rein to run around, while the teenagers want independence, WiFi and endless snacks.

So on their behalf (of course), I visited Beaches Turks & Caicos to find out whether this Caribbean resort could really cater for a family like ours.

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

It takes a village…

The first thing you notice about Beaches is its scale - it's huge. The resort is divided into several villages, each with its own style and personality. There’s the classic Caribbean Village, the laid-back Seaside Village, the family-fun French Village, the more refined and luxurious Italian Village and the quieter Key West Village. The newest addition is Treasure Beach Village, which opened in March this year - and was my home for the week.

Although all villages are within walking distance, there’s a little bus that takes guests between them all - perfect for little ones (and tired old knees).

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Of all the villages, Treasure Beach felt the most geared towards modern family life, and definitely where I’d bring my own. It’s centred around a huge lagoon-style infinity pool that winds towards the award-winning Grace Bay Beach. With a children’s slide, swim-up bar and cabanas dotted around the edges, there's something to keep everyone happy.

Each morning, I’d head to the Bru coffee bar for a latte and banana bread before spending part of the afternoon nursing a frozen piña colada on a lounger set into the edge of the infinity pool, half submerged in the cool, shallow water. Pure bliss.

Pinta quickly became my favourite place to eat - serving small plates inspired by Caribbean, Mexican, Asian and Italian cuisine. Where else could you enjoy Pad Thai alongside tacos and curried goat? It’s also the perfect option for families, particularly when the foodies are keen to be adventurous, and younger members just want plain pasta.

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

I stayed in the Treasure Beach Concierge Suite, with brilliantly thought-out and spaced-out zones. Rather than everyone squeezed into one room, the children’s area is tucked away behind a sliding door, complete with bunk beds, their own TV, and a separate bathroom.

Meanwhile, the grown-ups get a huge bed, an enormous walk-in shower, and all the little luxuries you didn’t know you needed until they’re there, from USB charging points within arm’s reach to luxury toiletries and a kitchenette for snacks and drinks.

It’s exactly the sort of setup that prevents family holidays descending into chaos by day three.

There’s genuinely something for every age group

If you dream of spending your days lying on the beach and drinking cocktails, you could do just that - but equally, if you’re the sort of person who likes to keep busy, you really could fill every moment here.

I took a wander around the resort, imagining my teenage niece and nephews here, and I suspect I’d barely have seen them. Which, if you’ve ever holidayed with teenagers, is not necessarily a problem.

For older children, there are basketball courts, pickleball, beach volleyball, and countless watersports, alongside a dedicated teen hangout called Trench Town, complete with gaming stations, pool tables, and arcade games - and, of course, speedy wifi. Club Liquid is open to teenagers every evening, before it becomes an adults-only venue later.

For younger ones (and big kids), the Pirates Island Waterpark is so much fun - you could lose hours here. Tucked away from the resort’s quieter pools and peaceful cabanas, it’s a sprawling (and noisy) world of slides, splash zones, rapids, and even a surf-simulator.



(Image credit: Beaches by Sandals)

Going to the cinema wouldn't normally top my list of holiday activities, but Treasure Beach Village offers a brilliant air-conditioned option for hot and bothered children or teenagers who need a break from the sun. Showing all the latest family films and older classics, complete with fresh popcorn from one of those old-fashioned machines. It feels like an experience in its own right rather than simply an escape from the heat.

And, if you need to relax while younger ones are totally occupied, there's the Sesame Street kids club, which includes a programme for children with autism. Daily activities include dancing, crafts, swimming and plenty of opportunities to hang out with the characters. There's even a sleep room for afternoon naps - because it's exhausting having so much fun.

We all know holidays are about quality family time, but when you've had quite enough of 'making memories' and crave some peace instead, there are plenty of options to escape the chaos of the kids' areas.

These include the Red Lane Spas, complete with hot and cold plunge pools, steam rooms and saunas. I treated myself to a Youthful Radiance Facial and genuinely don’t know what I appreciated more: the glowing skin afterwards - or the chance to spend an hour in a dimly lit sanctuary, enjoying the tranquillity and indulgent head and shoulder massage.

Food, glorious food...

At an all-inclusive resort, it’s practically impossible not to overindulge in the food and drink - and I certainly made the most of it. I knew it would be good, but I was still completely overwhelmed by the sheer amount of choice on offer. It was like manifesting your favourite food - if you fancied it, you'd find it somewhere.

There are 28 places to eat and drink - ranging from Bobby Dee's burger bar and Dino's Pizzeria, to the more grown-up Soy Sushi and Le Petit Chateau.

I’d highly recommend Skybar, the Mediterranean-inspired restaurant overlooking the sea. I spent one evening there watching the sunset, while drinking an Aperol Spritz and playing cards - it doesn't get more relaxing than that.

Couples can also book a private candelight dinner for two on the beach - I could definitely see myself enjoying this, while the grandparents babysit.

For those afternoons when you don't fancy a proper sit-down meal, the Jerk Shack is a great choice for chicken and sweet potato fries - the perfect dish for eating beside the Caribbean sea.

And, for a sweet treat in the afternoon, head to the Italian Village for frozen yoghurt. You know you’re on holiday (and feeling incredibly decadent) when you’re covering mango sorbet with Oreo pieces and sprinkles.



(Image credit: Beaches by Sandals)

Beyond the resort

As lovely as the resort is, it was great to see a different side of Turks and Caicos. I spent a brilliant morning on a boat trip, snorkelling along the reef and visiting Iguana Island.

With crystal-clear water, white sand, and, of course, the famous iguanas - it felt magically untouched. I managed to spot three of them during our visit, looking completely unfazed by the lines of tourists taking photographs.

As we parked up on the beach, there was also plenty of time to swim in shallow waters and enjoy the slide attached to the back of the boat. So much fun, I must've hurtled down six times.

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

Another morning, I visited a local school supported by the Sandals Foundation - a weekly minibus tour arranged by the resort.

I really wasn’t entirely sure what to expect. These sorts of initiatives can sometimes feel a little awkward or performative. But it turned out to be so much fun, and the children were genuinely excited to meet new people - asking lots of questions, and telling us about their favourite books, subjects, and pets. If I were heading back with my daughter, I know she’d love this.

(Image credit: Beaches by Sandals)

(Image credit: Anna Bailey)

What you need to know

I felt incredibly lucky to have been invited to explore the newly opened Treasure Beach Village and thoroughly enjoyed having the time to experience it all at my own pace. But I also loved watching all the families around me having such a great time, and I couldn’t help thinking how much my own clan would love it here.

What Beaches gets right is that everyone can enjoy the holiday differently - but there are plenty of opportunities to come together again, whether that’s over dinner, on an excursion, or lazy hours by the pool. So, mum, if you’re reading - how about treating the family with your retirement fund? Ha. I’d gladly go back anytime.