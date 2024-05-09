We're obsessed with Zara Home's fashion-inspired woven candles – and we think you might be too

It's no secret that Zara Home consistently delivers some of our favourite homeware collections each and every season, but this summer-ready candle collection with Heimat Atlántica might just be our favourite yet.

Whether you're one to keep up with this year's interior design trends or not, adding fun and seasonal accessories to your home is a great way of refreshing a space without changing everything. And what better way to transform your living room on a budget than adding some stunning ornate candle holders?

The collection, which launched just last month at Zara Home has been received extremely well on the brand's social accounts and we can definitely see why.

This week's must-have: Zara Home X Heimat Atlantica Candles

Zara Home Basilicum X Heimat Atlantica Scented Candle View at Zara RRP: £99.99 | This scented candle is made with vegetable wax and comes in a beautifully crafted multicoloured container made of woven reeds and a short leather strap by handbag designer Heimat Atlantica. This scent, basilicum, is a blend of mint, lemon and soft basil – the perfect soft yet refreshing scent for any home.

Debuting the magnificent candle holders on their Instagram, Zara Home say, "This candleholder capsule collection in collaboration with @heimat_atlantica highlights traditional techniques. Zara Home’s aromatic candles with green, floral and fruity touches rediscover a unique piece in a limited edition."

Not only are these some of the best-scented candles, but they're also handcrafted by the iconic Mediterranean brand Heimat Atlantica which is world-renowned for its signature basket bags that showcase hand-weaving from the Atlantic coasts of Portugal and Spain.

The collection, which consists of three slightly differently designed wicker candle holders, is reed basketry made from Portuguese looms with leather that's tanned in Spain which makes the creation process a unique hallmark.

A post shared by Zara Home Official (@zarahome) A photo posted by on

Whilst this may seem like a steep price to pay for a scented candle, there is no denying the quality craftsmanship and signature design these pieces have. And the best thing? When you've burnt the candle which comes with the holder, a candle which costs £19.99 alone, you can simply purchase a refill candle and continue to admire your hand-woven holder.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're looking for ways to make your home smell good, large candles like these 620g scented candles in the collection are absolutely perfect. Each design has a different scent, the handled brown and cream weave is basilicum, the lidded candle is white jasmine and the third is lemon bergamot scented.

Why not transform your home into a Med-inspired oasis with both the scents and aesthetics of a wondrous summer abroad in Europe? We definitely will be doing so to add a touch of luxe to our outdoor living room ideas while entertaining this summer.

Shop more woven candle holders on the high street

The White Company Ruskin Rattan Hurrican Candle Holder View at The White Company RRP: £25 | If you're looking for something a little more elongated which allows more candlelight to enter your room this glass and wicker holder from The White Company is stunning. Why not make it a matching set and pick up their rattan tealight holder, we love the way the two look next to each other. Marks and Spenver Woven Rattan Hurrican Candle Holder View at Marks and Spencer RRP: £15 | This holder is a particular favourite as we love the emerald green and rust orange rattan that's woven within the design. If you want something close to the design of the Zara Home range but want it for a fraction of the price this candleholder from M&S is a great choice. H&M Large Seagrass Candle Latern View at H&M RRP: £21.25 | Really want to lean into the wicker look? This woven seagrass candle from H&M is a stunning subtle yet chic addition to any minimaluxe space. It comes in a smaller version as well as this taller one, so pairing the two together is an option too!

A woven candleholder is a fabulous way to inject a Mediterranean feel to your candle collection – and if you were to worry about leaving your candles burning for any length of time in a woven holder might we suggest the best flameless candles? This is the ideal solution for illuminating your woven holder with a gentle flickering light without a flame in sight.