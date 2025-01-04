We're taking style notes from Victoria Beckham's luxe bedroom – filled with sophisticated design details

No one knows 'quiet luxury' quite like Victoria Beckham, so it's no surprise that her bedroom feels like a luxe 5-star hotel room. As is true with Victoria's style, the room is timeless, refined and of course, very posh.

If you're looking to make your bedroom feel like a luxury hotel look no further than Victoria Beckham's latest Instagram post, because it wasn't until we saw the nostalgic and romantic pictures of her and husband David that we realised she wasn't actually in a hotel room.

From dressing the bed in the best sheets to creating an ambient layered lighting scheme the Beckhams have truly mastered the art of creating a sultry inviting bedroom with minimal design elements.

Victoria Beckham's luxe bedroom

Although Victoria shares merely a glimpse of the room there's so much to admire about the couple's interior design choices. The most obvious is the glossy mahogany wall panelling which envelops the room and reflects the moody lighting from the tasteful wooden table lamp.

This quiet luxury interior choice also incorporates some of 2025's biggest bedroom trends as rich browns and wooden elements take centre stage.

Get Victoria's luxe bedroom look

Luxury bedding bundle Savoy Egyptian Cotton Bed Linen Collection View at The White Company RRP: from £28-£105 | If you're looking for a high-quality bedding collection this best-selling set from The White Company should be on your radar. With a 400-thread-count Egyptian-cotton percale premium finish you'll feel like you're sleeping in a five-star hotel every night and it even drapes like silk, so your room will look like a hotel too. Rounded wooden table lamp Mango Wood Lamp Base, Natural View at John Lewis RRP: £150 | Although this lamp isn't an exact match to Posh's, with hers being more spherical, it's a great alternative. Made of mango wood, this lamp oozes quiet luxury and will add a natural yet luxe look to your room. Gloss Chrome light switch 2 way 2 gang Light switch Gloss Chrome effect View at B&Q RRP: £8.40 | We really love the contrast of the high-shine chrome light fixtures against Victoria's dark wooden panelling. Choosing the chrome option elevates the look and adds to how expensive the space feels.

While the space is relatively simple, it's evident that each design element has been thoughtfully chosen, with the bedding matching the picture borders and the lamp blending seamlessly with the wall panelling.

Another contrasting feature is the elegant metallic light switches, while they primarily are there to perform a function choosing a finish like chrome means they're a stylistic decision.

These small yet significant choices add to the subtle luxury of the room, elevating the look without overwhelming. While making the bedroom look expensive they offer a perfect balance of maximalism and minimalism.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the space is low on colour and patterns, the personal pictures hung above the bed give the room personality. Using professional family photos or mementoes can be such an effective way of adding a personal touch to stop your home from looking like a 'show home'.

Even the table lamp is stylish, with its solid wood spherical design and the brown fabric shade which adds a warm light that mixes with the colder ceiling spotlights.

Should you be looking for ways to make your bedroom cosy then incorporating more earth tones and richer colours is a good idea. You can even play around with textures, like Victoria, mixing cohesive shades of wood, metal and fabric will only add to the warmth.